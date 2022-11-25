Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deals right now!

Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Discounted by a cool 250 bucks a good couple of weeks before Black Friday across virtually all major US retailers, the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ powerhouse slashed an additional $30 off its normal $999.99 starting price yesterday at Amazon only.

Seeing as how the new deal was explicitly and very clearly labeled as a Black Friday 2022 affair, we naturally assumed, well, that that was it in terms of early holiday savings, at least from this particular e-commerce giant and at least until Cyber Monday on November 28.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Phantom Black
$399 off (40%)
$600 71
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

But believe it or not, the "Plus" member of Samsung's early 2022-released ultra-high-end handset family is now on sale at a monumental $400 less than usual in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a single Phantom Black color with no strings attached whatsoever.

This is obviously an unlocked device designed to support 5G speeds on all major (and minor) US carriers, and while it arguably cannot rival the fanciness of the larger and costlier S22 Ultra with a built-in S Pen and super-advanced quad rear-facing camera system, it's definitely a better choice than the "vanilla" 6.1-inch S22... if you need the extra screen real estate.


Amazon, by the way, appears to have silently improved its Galaxy S22 Black Friday deal since yesterday as well, upping the 128GB discount to as much as 200 bucks from $140 or so. But that's only enough to make the S22 as affordable as the S22+ at the time of this writing, and our recommendation for fans of jumbo-sized Android phones this holiday season is pretty clear.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Phantom Black
$202 off (25%)
$598 49
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S22+ is almost as cheap as something like the OnePlus 10 Pro right now, although given that Samsung itself and retailers like Best Buy have yet to match this mind-blowing (and somewhat random) Amazon offer, you might want to hurry and get your order in before the price inevitably jumps back up to $720 or even $750.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, $150 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$650 off (65%)
$349 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Alternatively, of course, you could always deal directly with Samsung and score a modest $150 "instant rebate", as well as up to a killer $500 "enhanced" trade-in credit... with the right trade-in.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Samsung, Apple on their toes after outrageous leak! New Pixel 7a could be phone of the year 2023
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Steep holiday discounts take premium Galaxy S21 phones down to budget territory
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Amazon to end a special Alexa feature found on some Android phones
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile
Want a free second-generation iPhone SE? Here's how you can score one from Boost Mobile

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
Auto-rotate, tap-to-wake, and more features stop working on the Pixel 6, Pixel 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless