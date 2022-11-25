Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings





Seeing as how the new deal was explicitly and very clearly labeled as a Black Friday 2022 affair, we naturally assumed, well, that that was it in terms of early holiday savings, at least from this particular e-commerce giant and at least until Cyber Monday on November 28.

But believe it or not, the "Plus" member of Samsung 's early 2022-released ultra-high-end handset family is now on sale at a monumental $400 less than usual in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and a single Phantom Black color with no strings attached whatsoever.





This is obviously an unlocked device designed to support 5G speeds on all major (and minor) US carriers, and while it arguably cannot rival the fanciness of the larger and costlier S22 Ultra with a built-in S Pen and super-advanced quad rear-facing camera system, it's definitely a better choice than the "vanilla" 6.1-inch S22 ... if you need the extra screen real estate.





Amazon, by the way, appears to have silently improved its Galaxy S22 Black Friday deal since yesterday as well, upping the 128GB discount to as much as 200 bucks from $140 or so. But that's only enough to make the S22 as affordable as the S22+ at the time of this writing, and our recommendation for fans of jumbo-sized Android phones this holiday season is pretty clear.

almost as cheap as something like the The Galaxy S22+ isas cheap as something like the OnePlus 10 Pro right now, although given that Samsung itself and retailers like Best Buy have yet to match this mind-blowing (and somewhat random) Amazon offer, you might want to hurry and get your order in before the price inevitably jumps back up to $720 or even $750.

Alternatively, of course, you could always deal directly with Samsung and score a modest $150 "instant rebate", as well as up to a killer $500 "enhanced" trade-in credit... with the right trade-in.



