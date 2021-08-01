Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 series may flaunt a new 50MP RGBW sensor

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy S22 series may flaunt a new 50MP RGBW sensor
This month, Samsung will finally take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, neither of which is expected to give a tough time to the best camera phones out there. Much of the rest of 2021 will be all about Galaxy S22 leaks for Samsung fans, which, if recent history is any precedent, will be unveiled early next year. Not a whole lot is known about the series and reports have been going back and forth when it comes to the main camera.

Insider Ice Universe has again asserted that Samsung will launch a 200MP camera sensor and a 50MP RGBW unit this year. This time, he is being more precise and says that the new sensors will be announced in September. The South Korean giant has already strongly hinted that a 200MP sensor is in the works.

Leaker Yogesh has added to the conversation by saying that the Galaxy S22 series, as well as some non-Samsung phones, will feature the 50MP RGBW sensor.

Ice had earlier said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would retain a 108MP sensor but this was refuted by a report that said Samsung would equip the phone with a 200MP five-lens camera which will be made in collaboration with the Japanese optics company Olympus.

A higher megapixel count doesn't necessarily guarantee better pictures, which is probably why you don't see Apple and Google engaging in megapixel wars. Instead, these companies try to extract the maximum potential out of a sensor before retiring it.

After three years, Google's Pixel phones will finally get new camera hardware this October and Apple is also expected to equip its highest-end iPhone model with a 48MP sensor next year.

Samsung, on the other hand, has shown willingness to walk into unchartered territory and is currently said to be working on a 600MP sensor. Thus, a 200MP sensor may very well find its way to the Galaxy S22 series.

The company quite recently announced the world’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor - the 1/2.76-inches 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera. It's supposedly meant for mid-tier phones. In February, it unveiled the 50MP ISOCELL GN2 sensor which is 1/1.12-inches and has 1.4μm-sized pixels.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Tipster says that this is the European pricing for the Fold 3, Flip 3 and Buds 2
by Alan Friedman,  1
Tipster says that this is the European pricing for the Fold 3, Flip 3 and Buds 2
Google Pixel 6: iPhone 13 & Galaxy S21 killer - dead on arrival?
by Martin Filipov,  7
Google Pixel 6: iPhone 13 & Galaxy S21 killer - dead on arrival?
Get a free year of Google Care+ and other perks by becoming a Pixel Superfan
by Alan Friedman,  0
Get a free year of Google Care+ and other perks by becoming a Pixel Superfan
Samsung opens reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold 3
by Alan Friedman,  0
Samsung opens reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for the very first time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for the very first time
-$30
Newly rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is slightly higher than previously expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Newly rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is slightly higher than previously expected
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless