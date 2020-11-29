iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
Get the best Black Friday deals on mobile tech here!
Samsung Android

Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 29, 2020, 4:23 PM
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
A report fresh out of South Korea has reiterated rumors that the Galaxy S21 will be released in January, and the highest-end model will support the S Pen stylus.

ET News (translated here) says (via leaker cozyplanes) that Samsung has ordered digitizers for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and mass production is set to begin soon. Digitizers are sensors that are placed beneath the display of a device to ensure stylus compatibility. 

The South Korean giant is seemingly in a rush to launch the next S series flagships earlier than usual to counter Apple's first 5G-enabled smartphone, the iPhone 12. The chaebol also wants to take advantage of the sanctions imposed by the US on Huawei, which has severely impacted its capability to meet consumer demand for its smartphones.

2021 could be the beginning of the end of the Samsung Note series 


Today's report also corroborates an earlier rumor that said Samsung will start laying the groundwork for the replacement of the Note series with Galaxy S and Z smartphones this year. Earlier leaks had hinted that Samsung would nix the Galaxy Note lineup in 2021, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Samsung is reportedly planning to release five foldable smartphones in 2021 and at least two of them are expected to offer S Pen integration. The company is reportedly considering a new digitizer technology for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and is also going to increase the thickness of its display so that it's able to withstand the pressure from the stylus.

The Galaxy Note 21 will supposedly be unveiled alongside the Z Fold 3 in June. The foldable phone will likely take the center stage, and Samsung will only release one variant of the Note 21.

The idea is apparently to de-emphasize the next Note handset during the summer Unpacked event and migrate existing Note users to the Galaxy S and Z flagships. If this strategy works as intended, Samsung will likely discontinue the Galaxy Note lineup in 2022.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: top offers available right now
Popular stories
Samsung has a cool surprise in store for the upcoming Galaxy S21 launch event
Popular stories
Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS
Popular stories
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G has been delayed until 2021

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs
Popular stories
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung's first 2021 smartphones come with big batteries and low prices
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless