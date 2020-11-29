Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series



ET News ( ET News ( translated here ) says (via leaker cozyplanes ) that Samsung has ordered digitizers for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and mass production is set to begin soon. Digitizers are sensors that are placed beneath the display of a device to ensure stylus compatibility.



The South Korean giant is seemingly in a rush to launch the next S series flagships earlier than usual to counter Apple's first The South Korean giant is seemingly in a rush to launch the next S series flagships earlier than usual to counter Apple's first 5G-enabled smartphone, the iPhone 12 . The chaebol also wants to take advantage of the sanctions imposed by the US on Huawei, which has severely impacted its capability to meet consumer demand for its smartphones.





2021 could be the beginning of the end of the Samsung Note series



Today's report also corroborates an Today's report also corroborates an earlier rumor that said Samsung will start laying the groundwork for the replacement of the Note series with Galaxy S and Z smartphones this year. Earlier leaks had hinted that Samsung would nix the Galaxy Note lineup in 2021, but that doesn't seem to be the case.





Samsung is reportedly planning to release five foldable smartphones in 2021 and at least two of them are expected to offer S Pen integration . The company is reportedly considering a new digitizer technology for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and is also going to increase the thickness of its display so that it's able to withstand the pressure from the stylus.



The Galaxy Note 21 will supposedly be unveiled alongside the Z Fold 3 in June. The foldable phone will likely take the center stage, and Samsung will only release one variant of the Note 21.



The idea is apparently to de-emphasize the next Note handset during the summer Unpacked event and migrate existing Note users to the Galaxy S and Z flagships. If this strategy works as intended, Samsung will likely discontinue the Galaxy Note lineup in 2022.