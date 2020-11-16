iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Android

Three of Samsung's non-Note phones could offer S Pen integration in 2021

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 16, 2020, 8:19 AM
Three of Samsung's non-Note phones could offer S Pen integration in 2021
The odds are not looking so great for the launch of Galaxy Note 20's successor. Earlier, well-connected industry insider Ice Universe had said that the South Korean giant doesn't seem to be working on the Galaxy Note 21. And now leaker Max Weinbach has revealed the possible 2021 lineup, and it does not include the Note series.

Per Weinbach, Samsung will launch three Galaxy S series flagships next year, which is hardly surprising. He also says that we can look forward to the Galaxy S21 FE, which, again, was expected as Samsung has committed to launching Fan Editions of its flagship phones every year.

The chaebol will also probably announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 next year, as well as a comparatively affordable foldable phone which would be known as the Galaxy Z Fold FE.

Weinbach also claims that three of these phones will support the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are already rumored to offer S Pen integration, and the Galaxy S21 Plus could be the third candidate. 



Neither Ice nor Weinbach has explicitly said that the Note line has been axed. 

Foldable phones are still very much niche devices, and Samsung wasn't even able to sell 1 million of them in 2019. This year, it's aiming to sell 6 million foldable handsets, which sounds unrealistic given that analysts expect shipments to hover somewhere between 3 million and 5 million units. 

That's an insignificant contribution when compared to projected total shipments of 1.2 billion units.

In 2021, sales of foldable phones are expected to reach 10 million units. In comparison, 10 million units of Note series phones are sold by the end of a year after their release in the third quarter. 

Thus, it's best not to read too much into these rumors.

Related phones

Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
$120 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Penta camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 16GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG Wing – Infinite uses of a phone that swivels
Popular stories
Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12/Pro/Mini: camera comparison
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless