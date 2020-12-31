Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We can't think of a better way to end what was undoubtedly a most unpleasant year for millions of people around the world than looking ahead with hope at some of the great things 2021 could bring to reduce 2020's pain and sorrow.
Then again, for better or worse, at least Samsung is planning to revise the rear camera design of the Galaxy S20 lineup for its three aforementioned sequels, which is certainly... something. On that note, it's worth pointing out that the company's latest teaser video lacks any clear references to Galaxy S21 specs and features, nonetheless confirming that long-rumored moniker.
While we'd normally take all the official confirmation we can get with quite a bit of excitement prior to the formal announcement of such a highly anticipated product roster, it's obviously hard to muster any enthusiasm whatsoever over something we already know so much about.
We're talking recommended prices, commercial release schedules, missing accessories from standard retail boxes, as well as specs, more specs, and even more specs.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) leaks (57 updates)
-
Now reading
31 December Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year
-
30 December Charging brick won't be the only thing missing from the Samsung Galaxy S21 box
-
28 December Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift
-
26 December The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
-
23 December Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more confirmed by FCC