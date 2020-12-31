Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 31, 2020, 8:48 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

We can't think of a better way to end what was undoubtedly a most unpleasant year for millions of people around the world than looking ahead with hope at some of the great things 2021 could bring to reduce 2020's pain and sorrow.

Samsung seems to wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment, seizing one final opportunity to hype up its fast-approaching next Galaxy flagship before the new year. After opening pre-order registrations stateside earlier this week, the top global smartphone vendor is today trying to build further buzz around the S21 trio by highlighting the high-end family's radical (yet gradual) transformation over the years.

Of course, given that the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are pretty much guaranteed to look largely similar to their early 2020-released forerunners, this doesn't exactly feel like the smartest way to tease the big (virtual) Unpacked event expected to take place in just a couple of weeks or so.


Then again, for better or worse, at least Samsung is planning to revise the rear camera design of the Galaxy S20 lineup for its three aforementioned sequels, which is certainly... something. On that note, it's worth pointing out that the company's latest teaser video lacks any clear references to Galaxy S21 specs and features, nonetheless confirming that long-rumored moniker.

While we'd normally take all the official confirmation we can get with quite a bit of excitement prior to the formal announcement of such a highly anticipated product roster, it's obviously hard to muster any enthusiasm whatsoever over something we already know so much about.

We're talking recommended prices, commercial release schedules, missing accessories from standard retail boxes, as well as specs, more specs, and even more specs.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Galaxy S21+
Galaxy S21 Ultra

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect New Year's gift to global Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S21 series in the US now and receive a (small) gift
Popular stories
The world's first Snapdragon 888 smartphone is here (and it does come with a charger after all)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 renders leak
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T
Popular stories
The latest Galaxy S21/+ leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Popular stories
T-Mobile quietly reveals two essential dates from its Sprint shutdown timeline

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless