Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year

Samsung seems to wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment, seizing one final opportunity to hype up its fast-approaching next Galaxy flagship before the new year. After opening pre-order registrations stateside earlier this week, the top global smartphone vendor is today trying to build further buzz around the S21 trio by highlighting the high-end family's radical (yet gradual) transformation over the years.





Of course, given that the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra are pretty much guaranteed to look largely similar to their early 2020-released forerunners, this doesn't exactly feel like the smartest way to tease the big (virtual) Unpacked event expected to take place in just a couple of weeks or so.









Then again, for better or worse, at least Samsung is planning to revise the rear camera design of the Galaxy S20 lineup for its three aforementioned sequels, which is certainly... something. On that note, it's worth pointing out that the company's latest teaser video lacks any clear references to Galaxy S21 specs and features, nonetheless confirming that long-rumored moniker.





While we'd normally take all the official confirmation we can get with quite a bit of excitement prior to the formal announcement of such a highly anticipated product roster, it's obviously hard to muster any enthusiasm whatsoever over something we already know so much about





We can't think of a better way to end what was undoubtedly a most unpleasant year for millions of people around the world than looking ahead with hope at some of the great things 2021 could bring to reduce 2020's pain and sorrow.