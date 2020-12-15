Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Samsung Processors

The Galaxy S21 Ultra benchmark scores leak, confirm RAM and chipset specs

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Dec 15, 2020, 8:41 AM


The Galaxy S21 models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm and Samsung's latest and greatest 5nm processors, Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100. While Exynos 2100 is just about to be announced today, as Samsung's teaser hints at, we already know the specs of the Qualcomm chipset.

The Snapdragon 888 and the Qualcomm X60 modem are made on the latest 5nm process, like Apple's A14 in the iPhone 12 series. Unlike Apple's chip, however, Qualcomm's modem is integrated as a system-on-chip solution, ensuring frugal battery draw compared to tack-on 5G modem solutions like the one found in, say, the 12 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy S21+ Exynos processor benchmark scores


What about Exynos 2100, though, could it sport the same integrated modem? We'll know soon enough, but there are already benchmarks of precisely the Exynos 2100 Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra models, and we've compared them for your viewing pleasure.



As you can see, these Galaxy S21 Ultra (SM-G998B) vs S21+ (SM-G996B) benchmark scores here are pretty similar, despite that one runs the graphics processor on a 1080p, the other on 1440P display, and there is also a difference in RAM amounts - 8GB RAM for the Galaxy S21+ vs 12GB RAM in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. 

The Geekbench 5 scores, however, are mainly focused on the single and multi-core processor performance which is evidently pretty good, and bound to get better when the retail versions hit. Still, we can't wait for the real-life Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 performance impressions when the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra get released.

Galaxy S21 Ultra header image: Giuseppe Spinelli (Snoreyn) renders for LetsGoDigital 

Galaxy S21 Ultra

