Samsung's US Galaxy S22 Android 13 rollout expands from Verizon to T-Mobile





What you may not have realized is that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra started receiving over-the-air Android 13 treats with One UI 5 tweaks on top essentially at the same time in countries as diverse as France, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK, and yes, even the US early this week.





Given the... nature of the US wireless landscape, of course, not all S22 series users across the nation enjoyed the same treatment right off the bat, but after Verizon, T-Mobile appears to have just kicked off the highly anticipated rollout for its own subscribers.





That's not according to any official Magenta communication channels (yet), mind you, although some sort of an announcement must be right around the corner considering the relatively large number of S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra owners that have already expressed their delight at being able to leave Android 12 behind in the few hours prior to this article's publication.





While it's clearly a little premature to be certain that the update is indeed stable and free of significant bugs on the second largest mobile network stateside, no such issues seem to have been reported on Reddit for the time being.





That could obviously change at any moment, but for the most part, you should probably just put your trust in Samsung and T-Mobile and take the leap of faith as soon as possible... that is, if you like "new app icons and illustrations", "smoother than ever before" animations and transitions between screens, and so many other performance improvements and UI revisions that are likely to make your already impressive high-end phone feel brand new.





That only leaves AT&T... and US unlocked variants stuck with Android 12, although if history is any indication, every single Galaxy S22 series user (around the world) should be able to jump on the Android 13 bandwagon in a matter of days.



