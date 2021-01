It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra

If those seem steep to you, we have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 deals to be had, as the phones start from free. Nothing beats Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deal , though, as not only do you get $700 for a Galaxy S20, for instance, but also exclusive colors, store credit, and the ability to pay half-price over 20 months, then return the phone and get the new model.