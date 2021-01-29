Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Samsung

It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 29, 2021, 8:18 AM
Samsung is releasing the Galaxy S21 series today, and those of you who didn't take part in the preorder craze, can go out and buy the phones from your local carrier shop, Best Buy, or simply order at Amazon. 

Perhaps the best place to get the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, however, remains directly from Samsung, as there are exclusive colors and generous financing or trade-in offers.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra - get the S21 series with up to $700 trade-in, $100 accessory credit, half-price financing, and exclusive colors.

Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra price


  • $799.99 vs $999.99 vs $1199.99 (128GB)
  • $849.99 vs $1049.99 vs $1249.99 (256GB)
  • $1379 (512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra)

If those seem steep to you, we have compiled a list of the best Galaxy S21 deals to be had, as the phones start from free. Nothing beats Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deal, though, as not only do you get $700 for a Galaxy S20, for instance, but also exclusive colors, store credit, and the ability to pay half-price over 20 months, then return the phone and get the new model.

AT&T has the most generous Galaxy S21 trade-in offer, taking $800 off the price for basically any phone you throw in, starting as low as the Galaxy A20, iPhone 6s, or the Pixel 2. Yep, as long as your phone has a $35 value left in it, and powers on, you'll get the Galaxy S21 for it.

The next best Galaxy S21 deal comes courtesy of Verizon's Galaxy S21+ BOGO, plus you can get $600 for your iPhone 6 or Galaxy A30 if you upgrade. Best Buy's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra deals aren't bad either, as it gives you $750 for your iPhone 12 or Note 20, and then adds $150 in instant savings. 

Galaxy S21 reviews and comparisons


If you are wondering which one to pick, you can take a quick look at the specs comparison below, or read our Galaxy S21 line reviews:

Galaxy S21 comparisons:

or the Galaxy S21 accessories lists here:


Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra display size, storage, and battery specs

  • 6.2" 1080p vs 6.7" 1080p vs 6.8" 1440p adaptive 120Hz displays with Gorilla Glass Victus protection
  • 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB vs 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
  • 8GB vs 8GB vs 12GB/16GB RAM
  • 4000mAh vs 4800mAh vs 5000mAh battery
  • Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipsets

Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra camera specs

  • 12MP vs 12 MP vs 108MP main cameras
  • 12MP vs 12 MP vs 12MP ultra-wide cameras
  • 64MP crop vs 64 MP crop vs 10MP 10x/3x optical zoom cameras

Galaxy S21 vs S21+ vs S21 Ultra colors, dimensions and weight

  • Violet, Pink, White, Gray vs Violet, Black, Silver vs Black, Silver
  • 5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31" vs 6.35 x 2.98 x 0.31" vs 6.50 x 2.98 x 0.35"
  • 6.03 oz (171.0 g) vs 7.13 oz (202.0 g) vs 8.04 oz (228.0 g)

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $800 Special T-Mobile $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $1199 Special Verizon $1200 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
Deal Special Amazon $1000 Special AT&T $1000 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

