Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases - the S-Pen situation

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra official cases

Samsung Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover case







Judging from the latest leaks, this model will come in both variants - with a slot for the S-Pen, placed on the left side of the device, inside the fold, and without one. The S-View Flip Cover case is one of the most recognizable cover cases that the Korean manufacturer has put out. It not only protects your display but has a window that shows you important information at a glance.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear and Silicone Cover cases





It appears that Samsung has decided to include S-Pen support only for certain models. For example - there’s a silicone case made from black TPU material, and it’s wider on the left side, clearly a place dedicated to the S-Pen.







On the other hand, in the previous leak, there’s a clear silicone case with a kickstand, and no additional slots can be found on it. It’s not clear at the moment whether you can get the aforementioned case in an S-Pen variant but we’ll keep an eye on the matter and update the article promptly.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Rugged Protective Standing Cover case

Samsung’s take on rugged cases is not the prettiest out there but gets the job done. Now, there’s no S-Pen slot to be seen in the pictures, too. This doesn’t mean that there won’t be a rugged case with S-Pen support, though. These hard and already quite bulky cases are perfect to accommodate the stylus. It’s safe to assume that there’ll be a separate rugged model with an S-Pen slot.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Kvadrat case

The artsy Kvadrat cases will probably “cover” the Galaxy S21 Ultra model this year. Made from post-consumer recycled polyester (PET) that the company calls Revive, buying one of these means helping to reduce plastic waste and saving the environment. They’re quite stylish and also sturdy, so not a bad choice at all. Our bet is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra Kvadrat case won’t support an S-Pen slot, in order to keep the design sleek and minimalistic.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Cover case

Leather is always in fashion. Samsung typically offers both flip and cover cases made from that material. If we look closely at the leaked images, we’ll see that the Leather Cover case doesn’t sport an S-Pen slot. Again, there might be another variant, given the popularity of this cover but we need to wait and see.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra third-party cases

Everything we saw up to this point hints at no S-Pen support in third-party cases but it’s still early days. We’re a good week away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and case manufacturers are probably holding an ace or two up their sleeves. Nevertheless, some models are out in the wild already and we can take a look at them while we wait.



SUPCASE Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged case

This Galaxy S21 case offers a mix of hard polycarbonate plate on the back (with an integrated kickstand) and shock-absorbing TPU shell. You get the usual bumpers on the corners, raised lips around the display and cameras, but no S-Pen slot, sadly. Cool color accents around the camera cutout and the screen though.



Clayco Xenon Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged case

Another take on the rugged case comes from Clayco. The Xenon case is all about protection. Its industrial design is reassuring and so is the military standard drop protection (810G-516.6). The case is thick and square and features carbon fiber-like design elements, huge bumpers, and lots of ridges for better grip and protection.

DISNEY Collection Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases

You have all the right to be excited about the next generation Samsung Galaxy phones. The Galaxy Unpacked event is a week away and this year it will be dedicated solely to the Galaxy S21 series . We’re getting three devices as usual - the vanilla Galaxy S21 , the plus variant, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra . What’s unusual, though, is that for the first time we’ll get an S-Pen in a Galaxy S device. That’s right - the Galaxy S21 Ultra will sport this “Note-worthy” accessory.Now, by the time you read this, everything about the Galaxy S21 Ultra has already leaked, so stop by and check out our Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak article if chipset models and aperture numbers float your boat. Meanwhile, the big news is the S-Pen support - although there are some caveats.First, Samsung won’t ship the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the S-Pen (and the same goes for the charging adapter). Second, the S-Pen that will be sold separately is not quite the same one that you can find in your Note 20. Apparently, the latest version of S-Pen strongly resembles the version shipping with the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets.It uses the same pressure-sensitive tip but ditches the clicker on top. Nevertheless, the S-Pen can still be used to scroll through a presentation, a remote shutter for taking photos, or starting and stopping videos. There’s an integrated accelerometer inside, which means that you can use gestures, too. And then there’s the next one - as leaked renders confirm, there isn’t any dedicated slot in the Galaxy S21 Ultra to accommodate the S-Pen.This leads us to the cases. Samsung has created a series of dedicated S-Pen cases - including a LED View Cover and a Silicone Case. Let’s dive a little deeper and see all the available Galaxy S21 Ultra cases and how they deal with the S-Pen situation.Thanks to a recent leak, posted by MySmartPrice, we can take a look at what the official Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases look like. The portfolio remains more or less the same but the models really do sport a different design, courtesy of the new camera bump on the back. What’s interesting is that there are quite a few models without a dedicated S-Pen slot.