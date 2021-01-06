Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases - the S-Pen situation

You'll love these:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra official cases

Samsung Galaxy S21 S-View Flip Cover case







Judging from the latest leaks, this model will come in both variants - with a slot for the S-Pen, placed on the left side of the device, inside the fold, and without one. The S-View Flip Cover case is one of the most recognizable cover cases that the Korean manufacturer has put out. It not only protects your display but has a window that shows you important information at a glance.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear and Silicone Cover cases





It appears that Samsung has decided to include S-Pen support only for certain models. For example - there’s a silicone case made from black TPU material, and it’s wider on the left side, clearly a place dedicated to the S-Pen.







On the other hand, in the previous leak, there’s a clear silicone case with a kickstand, and no additional slots can be found on it. It’s not clear at the moment whether you can get the aforementioned case in an S-Pen variant but we’ll keep an eye on the matter and update the article promptly.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Rugged Protective Standing Cover case

Samsung’s take on rugged cases is not the prettiest out there but gets the job done. Now, there’s no S-Pen slot to be seen in the pictures, too. This doesn’t mean that there won’t be a rugged case with S-Pen support, though. These hard and already quite bulky cases are perfect to accommodate the stylus. It’s safe to assume that there’ll be a separate rugged model with an S-Pen slot.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Kvadrat case

The artsy Kvadrat cases will probably “cover” the Galaxy S21 Ultra model this year. Made from post-consumer recycled polyester (PET) that the company calls Revive, buying one of these means helping to reduce plastic waste and saving the environment. They’re quite stylish and also sturdy, so not a bad choice at all. Our bet is that the Galaxy S21 Ultra Kvadrat case won’t support an S-Pen slot, in order to keep the design sleek and minimalistic.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Cover case

Leather is always in fashion. Samsung typically offers both flip and cover cases made from that material. If we look closely at the leaked images, we’ll see that the Leather Cover case doesn’t sport an S-Pen slot. Again, there might be another variant, given the popularity of this cover but we need to wait and see.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra third-party cases

Everything we saw up to this point hints at no S-Pen support in third-party cases but it’s still early days. We’re a good week away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and case manufacturers are probably holding an ace or two up their sleeves. Nevertheless, some models are out in the wild already and we can take a look at them while we wait.



SUPCASE Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged case

This Galaxy S21 case offers a mix of hard polycarbonate plate on the back (with an integrated kickstand) and shock-absorbing TPU shell. You get the usual bumpers on the corners, raised lips around the display and cameras, but no S-Pen slot, sadly. Cool color accents around the camera cutout and the screen though.



Clayco Xenon Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rugged case

Another take on the rugged case comes from Clayco. The Xenon case is all about protection. Its industrial design is reassuring and so is the military standard drop protection (810G-516.6). The case is thick and square and features carbon fiber-like design elements, huge bumpers, and lots of ridges for better grip and protection.

DISNEY Collection Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cases

