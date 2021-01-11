Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors start to emerge

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra privacy screen protectors





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flexible polymer screen protectors





Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass screen protectors





The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector offers an antimicrobial technology that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. There’s also a special Eyesafe layer that filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes. The bad news is that at the moment there’s no ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although this will probably change hours after the official unveiling. So, if you want the best, hold your horses, at least for now.The privacy screen protector is back in fashion - it’s a clever idea that uses special polarization that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle. It's a great solution if you operate with sensitive data on your Galaxy S21 Ultra and don't want prying eyes around it. Of course, the technology comes with some drawbacks - you need to look at the display dead-on straight for the best viewing experience, otherwise, the image starts to fade. There are already some privacy screen protector options for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but they’re mostly coming from unknown far-east brands, so another tip to wait for a similar product from ZAGG or Insignia.The tempered glass might be one of the strongest materials when we talk about screen protectors (there are sapphire glass screen protectors but they’re as rare as unicorns and equally expensive), but flexible screen protectors have their advantages. Given the curved design of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen, using a flexible screen protector provides full-screen coverage, easy installation, and some of the polymers used offer self-healing features (such as the ESR Liquid Skin screen protector). This means that light scratches will fade away with time. Of course, flexible screen protectors don’t offer nearly as much protection as their tempered glass counterparts.Tempered glass is the industry standard when it comes to screen protectors. There are so many models and variants - with curved edges, with or without cutouts for the camera, with various oleophobic coatings, and so on and so forth. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a curved display which makes things a tad more difficult when you need to apply a tempered glass screen protector. Fortunately, most companies include a mounting frame and other tools to make the process easier.There are some tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra available right now and we can see some different approaches. The far-east brands you can find on Amazon mostly use a full-coverage tempered glass design (take the Feitenn Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Screen Protector for example).Some of these feature a UV curing light to ensure full adhesive contact between the protector and the screen - resulting in better touch-sensitivity and responsiveness when using an under-display fingerprint reader. What’s more, UV lamp curing screen protectors are easier to mount on curved surfaces, so watch out for this feature when you’re looking for a tempered glass protector for your Galaxy S21 Ultra.