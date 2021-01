Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra screen protectors start to emerge

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

UPDATE:

Will Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors fit the Galaxy S21 Ultra?







The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector offers an antimicrobial technology that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. There’s also a special Eyesafe layer that filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes. The bad news is that at the moment there’s no ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although this will probably change hours after the official unveiling. So, if you want the best, hold your horses, at least for now.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra privacy screen protectors

The privacy screen protector is back in fashion - it’s a clever idea that uses special polarization that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle. It's a great solution if you operate with sensitive data on your Galaxy S21 Ultra and don't want prying eyes around it. Of course, the technology comes with some drawbacks - you need to look at the display dead-on straight for the best viewing experience, otherwise, the image starts to fade. There are already some privacy screen protector options for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but they’re mostly coming from unknown far-east brands, so another tip to wait for a similar product from ZAGG or Insignia.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flexible polymer screen protectors

The tempered glass might be one of the strongest materials when we talk about screen protectors (there are sapphire glass screen protectors but they’re as rare as unicorns and equally expensive), but flexible screen protectors have their advantages. Given the curved design of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen, using a flexible screen protector provides full-screen coverage, easy installation, and some of the polymers used offer self-healing features (such as the ESR Liquid Skin screen protector). This means that light scratches will fade away with time. Of course, flexible screen protectors don’t offer nearly as much protection as their tempered glass counterparts.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass screen protectors

Tempered glass is the industry standard when it comes to screen protectors. There are so many models and variants - with curved edges, with or without cutouts for the camera, with various oleophobic coatings, and so on and so forth. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a curved display which makes things a tad more difficult when you need to apply a tempered glass screen protector. Fortunately, most companies include a mounting frame and other tools to make the process easier.



There are some tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra available right now and we can see some different approaches. The far-east brands you can find on Amazon mostly use a full-coverage tempered glass design (take the Feitenn Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Screen Protector for example).



Some of these feature a UV curing light to ensure full adhesive contact between the protector and the screen - resulting in better touch-sensitivity and responsiveness when using an under-display fingerprint reader. What’s more, UV lamp curing screen protectors are easier to mount on curved surfaces, so watch out for this feature when you’re looking for a tempered glass protector for your Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector offers an antimicrobial technology that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria on your screen. There’s also a special Eyesafe layer that filters harmful high-energy visible (HEV) light and protects your eyes. The bad news is that at the moment there’s no ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard+ screen protector for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, although this will probably change hours after the official unveiling. So, if you want the best, hold your horses, at least for now.The privacy screen protector is back in fashion - it’s a clever idea that uses special polarization that makes the display unreadable when viewed from a certain angle. It's a great solution if you operate with sensitive data on your Galaxy S21 Ultra and don't want prying eyes around it. Of course, the technology comes with some drawbacks - you need to look at the display dead-on straight for the best viewing experience, otherwise, the image starts to fade. There are already some privacy screen protector options for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but they’re mostly coming from unknown far-east brands, so another tip to wait for a similar product from ZAGG or Insignia.The tempered glass might be one of the strongest materials when we talk about screen protectors (there are sapphire glass screen protectors but they’re as rare as unicorns and equally expensive), but flexible screen protectors have their advantages. Given the curved design of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen, using a flexible screen protector provides full-screen coverage, easy installation, and some of the polymers used offer self-healing features (such as the ESR Liquid Skin screen protector). This means that light scratches will fade away with time. Of course, flexible screen protectors don’t offer nearly as much protection as their tempered glass counterparts.Tempered glass is the industry standard when it comes to screen protectors. There are so many models and variants - with curved edges, with or without cutouts for the camera, with various oleophobic coatings, and so on and so forth. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a curved display which makes things a tad more difficult when you need to apply a tempered glass screen protector. Fortunately, most companies include a mounting frame and other tools to make the process easier.There are some tempered glass screen protectors for the Galaxy S21 Ultra available right now and we can see some different approaches. The far-east brands you can find on Amazon mostly use a full-coverage tempered glass design (take the Feitenn Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Screen Protector for example).Some of these feature a UV curing light to ensure full adhesive contact between the protector and the screen - resulting in better touch-sensitivity and responsiveness when using an under-display fingerprint reader. What’s more, UV lamp curing screen protectors are easier to mount on curved surfaces, so watch out for this feature when you’re looking for a tempered glass protector for your Galaxy S21 Ultra.







Some of the Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass screen protector designs feature a black border that goes around the protector and covers the whole phone, not just the display. It’s another way to help with installation, as you don’t have to worry about perfect alignment. The aesthetic of such a design is questionable but it’s a matter of taste, after all.



There’s another interesting design choice that concerns the selfie camera. Some manufacturers use cutouts in their screen protectors in order not to cover the camera. On one hand, this approach leaves the camera vulnerable to scratches, but on the other - helps with image quality. There are some variations in the design, some protectors use a circular cutout, while others sport a notch. Some of the Galaxy S21 Ultra tempered glass screen protector designs feature a black border that goes around the protector and covers the whole phone, not just the display. It’s another way to help with installation, as you don’t have to worry about perfect alignment. The aesthetic of such a design is questionable but it’s a matter of taste, after all.There’s another interesting design choice that concerns the selfie camera. Some manufacturers use cutouts in their screen protectors in order not to cover the camera. On one hand, this approach leaves the camera vulnerable to scratches, but on the other - helps with image quality. There are some variations in the design, some protectors use a circular cutout, while others sport a notch.

There’s not much time left before the official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 series and we’ve already covered every leak in the Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak article , so if you’re interested in specs and technical details, check that one out. Meanwhile, official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors Taking into consideration the differences in design and construction between the Ultra and the other Galaxy S21 models, we’ve decided to take a look at some screen protectors that are starting to emerge as the Galaxy Unpacked event approaches.Sadly, no. The display size is slightly different (6.8" LTPO with S Pen support vs 6.9" LTPS) between the two, which means you won’t be able to use leftover S20 Ultra screen protectors on your new phone. Of course, 0.1 of an inch is not that much and you might be able to fit an S20 Ultra protector on the S21 Ultra but it won’t be a perfect fit and frankly, it’s not worth the pain.