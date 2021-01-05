Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Accessories Samsung

The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra chargers to buy

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 05, 2021, 8:48 AM
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra chargers to buy
Samsung will be going the Apple way, and won't bundle a charger in the Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra boxes, except where mandated by law. This way, you are stuck using your current charger, which may be as 15W as the S10, or as 25W as the Note 20 Ultra

Alternatively, you can just get a new, faster adapter. If you want choice, here's a list of Galaxy S21 charger alternatives.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra fast chargers


While you are waiting on Samsung's elusive 65W charger that may or may not be destined for the S21 series, or its rumored new 30W adapter that is definitely destined to replace the current 25W charger, you can pick one of the best currently available chargers that are sure to be fast-charge compatible with the S21, the S21+, or S21 Ultra.


  • Samsung SP-TA800: 25W charger that tops up the the Note 20/S20 Ultra models ina bit over an hour.
  • Samsung EP-TA845: 45W charger that tops up the the Note 20/S20 Ultra models in less than an hour.
  • Anker - 45W PIQ: compact 45W charger that supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS) for compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging.
  • AUKEY Minima: affordable 30W charger with compact GaN technology.
  • Samsung EP-TA865 and EP-TA830: 65W and 30W chargers tba.

Currently, the 120W charging power of the China-only Mi 10 Ultra is the fastest available, as the battery has to have the respective chemistry, and the phone the suitable charging circuitry for that ultrafast charging session, too. There are more widespread runner-ups, however, like the Oppo Find X2 Pro or the new OnePlus 8T that come with 65W charging that tops up a 4500mAh unit in less than 40 minutes from depleted state.

Recently, a new Samsung EP-TA865 charger was certified, raising the speculation that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could land with a 65W charger, too, boding well for the top-up of its rumored 5000mAh battery in less than an hour, just as its 45W charger does.



So far so good, but, subsequently, the Galaxy S21 series codenames started appearing next to lesser chargers, and we finally learned that Samsung's good ol' SP-TA800 charger will still be your main way to charge the S21 series if you have it lying around. That's the one Samsung packs with the Note 20 Ultra, and is of the 25W variety. A more powerful chargers may top up your S21 model faster, though, as they now come with new charging technology, so take a gander at the list above for your pick.

