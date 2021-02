Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reportedly in the works: leak reveals model number, storage, and color options

The Galaxy S20 FE has proven to be a great success, probably due to the great specs and more affordable pricing Samsung surprised us with. Now, SamMobile sources report the Galaxy S21 FE is now in the works, with a possible model number SM-G990B.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s release date is still unknown at the moment apart from its possible launch in the second half of 2021.SamMobile sources say the phone will come with Android 11, 5G support, and will feature some specs from the Galaxy S21 and the S21+, as was the case with the Galaxy S20 FE . Additionally, the S21 FE will have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, and will come in gray/silver, pink, violet, and white color variants.It’s unclear at this stage whether or not the Galaxy S21 FE will keep or ditch the SD card slot , and exactly what features and specs the Galaxy S21 FE will bring to the table. More leaks about the device will come out in the next months, so stay tuned!Meanwhile, if you’re interested in the Galaxy S21 series of phones, you can read our Galaxy S21 review , our Galaxy S21+ review , and our Galaxy S21 Ultra review