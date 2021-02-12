Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reportedly in the works: leak reveals model number, storage, and color options

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 12, 2021, 4:16 AM
The Galaxy S20 FE has proven to be a great success, probably due to the great specs and more affordable pricing Samsung surprised us with. Now, SamMobile sources report the Galaxy S21 FE is now in the works, with a possible model number SM-G990B.

The Galaxy S21 FE’s release date is still unknown at the moment apart from its possible launch in the second half of 2021.

SamMobile sources say the phone will come with Android 11, 5G support, and will feature some specs from the Galaxy S21 and the S21+, as was the case with the Galaxy S20 FE. Additionally, the S21 FE will have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, and will come in gray/silver, pink, violet, and white color variants.

It’s unclear at this stage whether or not the Galaxy S21 FE will keep or ditch the SD card slot, and exactly what features and specs the Galaxy S21 FE will bring to the table. More leaks about the device will come out in the next months, so stay tuned!

Meanwhile, if you’re interested in the Galaxy S21 series of phones, you can read our Galaxy S21 review, our Galaxy S21+ review, and our Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The microSD card is dead! What’s next?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless