Galaxy Tab S7 FE release date may have been pushed back



It will be at least a month before the tablet becomes widely available if a new report from a South Korean SamMobile It will be at least a month before the tablet becomes widely available if a new report from a South Korean outlet (via) is to be believed.



The publication says that the production of the The publication says that the production of the Tab S7 FE has been derailed by the global chip shortage and a new wave of Covid cases in Vietnam.

Most of Samsung's smartphone and tablet production is concentrated in Vietnam

Samsung was seemingly on track to release the slate in South Korea and other markets this month, as is evident by the fact that it obtained the necessary certification from the National Radio Research Agency (RRA) in May. Samsung was seemingly on track to release the slate in South Korea and other markets this month, as is evident by the fact that it obtained the necessary certification from the National Radio Research Agency (RRA) in May.



The latest coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam has impacted northern industrial production hubs, including factories located in the Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen provinces where Samsung tablets and about half of its smartphones are apparently manufactured.



Chip shortage also continues to be a problem. Earlier, it was reported that the release of Samsung's new mid-tier phones, the Chip shortage also continues to be a problem. Earlier, it was reported that the release of Samsung's new mid-tier phones, the Galaxy A52 and A72 , have been delayed in various markets because of the problem. And now it has spread to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.



That doesn't come as a surprise, given that the slate apparently has the Snapdragon 750G under the hood and we already know that Qualcomm is struggling to meet demand. An industry official has reportedly said that the tablet will hit the shelves sometime in July.



The Tab S7 FE is a stripped-down version of last year's Galaxy Tab S7. The The Tab S7 FE is a stripped-down version of last year's Galaxy Tab S7. The Android tablet features a 12.4-inch display, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front snapper, and a 10,090mAh battery. It comes with the S Pen stylus and will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6G/128GB variants with the option of expanding storage up to 1TB.



In the UK, the price starts at £589 (~$833) and in Russia, the 64GB model costs 49,990 ₽ (~$692). The US price will supposedly be somewhere in between.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

