Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales

The Galaxy S21 FE could be a Galaxy Note follow-up

There won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 . Partly because Samsung is pushing foldables and partly because of the global chip shortage. But a new claim suggests the company is planning a spiritual successor of some kind. Evan Blass reports that Samsung is planning to position the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE as a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 series rather than the Galaxy S20 FE , something that seems to reflect the model’s importance when it comes to sales.An image shared in reply to the original post reveals Samsung’s disappointment with the Galaxy S21 ’s performance so far. Sales volume for the 2021 flagships is 30% lower than what the Galaxy S10 series experienced a couple of years ago.