$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jun 03, 2021, 9:53 AM
Samsung to market S21 FE as Note 20 replacement following weak Galaxy S21 sales
There won’t be a Galaxy Note 21. Partly because Samsung is pushing foldables and partly because of the global chip shortage. But a new claim suggests the company is planning a spiritual successor of some kind.

The Galaxy S21 FE could be a Galaxy Note follow-up


Evan Blass reports that Samsung is planning to position the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE as a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 series rather than the Galaxy S20 FE, something that seems to reflect the model’s importance when it comes to sales.

An image shared in reply to the original post reveals Samsung’s disappointment with the Galaxy S21’s performance so far. Sales volume for the 2021 flagships is 30% lower than what the Galaxy S10 series experienced a couple of years ago.

It’s worth noting that these disappointing numbers have been achieved in a time where Samsung has faced much less competition than usual, especially compared to 2019. Huawei is completely out of the picture outside of China, while Xiaomi and Oppo still struggle in the premium market.

The Galaxy S21 series also launched a month earlier than usual, meaning the only real competition for the first couple of months was Apple’s iPhone 12 series, which has performed exceptionally well since it hit shelves in October and November.

Samsung is also betting on the Galaxy Z line


Marketing the Galaxy S21 FE as a Galaxy Note replacement might seem like an odd move when you consider the fact that it won’t offer a built-in S Pen or act as a premium flagship, even if it does still turn out to be one of the best Android phones in 2021

But hopefully Samsung will enable S Pen stylus support on the phone and position it as a decent upgrade for customers using older Galaxy Note models like the Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy Note 8.

The move also means Samsung might be able to spend more of its marketing resources on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These devices won’t be as popular as the Galaxy S21 line, but a hefty sales target has nevertheless been set.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
by Victor Hristov,  0
Do you use Back Tap on your iPhone?
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Galaxy Buds Pro helped Samsung close the gap to Apple's AirPods in Q1 2021
8K vs 4K vs 1080p video: what’s the difference and which resolution should you record in?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
8K vs 4K vs 1080p video: what’s the difference and which resolution should you record in?
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: What to expect from Amazon
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: What to expect from Amazon
Garmin releases a new pair of Forerunners - the 945 LTE and 55
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Garmin releases a new pair of Forerunners - the 945 LTE and 55
Honor's upcoming X20 mid-ranger looks like an Oppo and runs Google apps
by Martin Filipov,  1
Honor's upcoming X20 mid-ranger looks like an Oppo and runs Google apps

Featured stories

Popular stories
All iPhone 13 models to feature LiDAR scanner, Pro models getting 1TB storage option
Popular stories
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
Popular stories
Apple iOS 15 release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
Popular stories
WatchOS 8 release date, features, and Apple Watch compatibility preview

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless