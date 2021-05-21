$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

Galaxy S21 FE appears in Geekbench with flagship core specs

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 21, 2021, 10:15 AM
Previously leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) specs have been backed up by Geekbench.

The SM-G990B, which is believed to be a variant of the Galaxy S21 FE, pulled in a 381 on the Geekbench 5 single-core score and the multi-core score is 1,917. According to the listing, the phone is powered by "Lahaina," which is the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.
 
The model in question has 6GB of RAM and runs Android 11. Per previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with at least 128GB of storage.

The pared-down version of the Galaxy S21 is expected to flaunt a 6.4-inches Super AMOLED Plus panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will likely feature a centered punch-hole 32MP selfie snapper. The rear camera array will have three sensors, but specs are a mystery for now.

The phone will likely pack a 4,500mAh battery and in the US, it will allegedly be available in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White hues. It appears to have all the makings of a top-notch Android smartphone.
 
The handset will reportedly enter production in July and will be unveiled on August 19, probably alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip. It will hit the market towards the end of the same month.

We don’t know the price as of yet, but given that last year's Galaxy S20 FE was $699 at launch, we can assume its successor will be in a similar ballpark. If Samsung follows the same pricing strategy as the Galaxy S21 range, it may even cost lower

