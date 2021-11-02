First actual images of Galaxy S21 FE appear, showing us the back of the device

With the exception of an Instagram post that has since been taken off by Samsung, the Galaxy S21 FE has been nothing more than a mythical device so far, existing in renders only. That changes today, courtesy of a new rumor that comes from noted leaker Roland Quandt.





The images show the rear plate of the device, both from the outside and inside, and are yet another reminder that the Galaxy S21 FE is going to be a stripped-down version of the Galaxy S21. Samsung will need to cut some corners to achieve the rumored price, which one leak suggests will be lower than Galaxy S20 FE's $699 tag





https://t.co/pg7fgbzbio buncha stores have them in stock already, it seems. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 1, 2021



One of those areas is the build material, as can be seen in the photos. The S21 FE doesn't have a premium finish and instead appears to be using plastic.





Although the camera island bears resemblance to Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus' camera bumps, the phone is unlikely to inherit their setup, and will instead come with a 32MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP telephoto lens.





And lastly, the pictures are also in line with reports that said that the phone will be available in a myriad of hues, including white, gray, green, and purple.





Most leaks have said that the handset will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood, but an Exynos variant allegedly exists too. The processor will be mated with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.





The screen will apparently be 6.4-inches and the phone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery. Other leaked specs include an in-display fingerprint reader, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos support, and IP68 dust and water resistance.



