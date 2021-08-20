Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy S21 FE alleged 3D renders: most comprehensive look yet at Samsung's budget flagship

Anam Hamid
By
0
Galaxy S21 FE alleged 3D renders: our most comprehensive look yet at Samsung's budget flagship
The Galaxy S21 FE should hopefully arrive at some point in 2021 and while we wait, leaker Evan has shared some 3D renders that provide a good look at Samsung's budget flagship.

Quite recently, the phone was spotted on Samsung's Instagram account and was also certified by Bluetooth SIG. We have also seen leaked marketing images of the device. Today's images give us a more comprehensive look.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in White by Evan.Blass on Sketchfab

The phone closely resembles the standard Galaxy S21 model with the exception that the camera island is not painted a different color than the rest of the back. This appears to give the device a cleaner look.

As for the camera specs, the phone is not expected to feature Galaxy S21's setup (12MP main + 64MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide). Instead, it's tipped to get 32MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto snappers.

At 6.4-inches, it will likely be a touch larger than the S21 and is also likely to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The alleged 12MP selfie camera will be housed in a punch hole. For reference, the Galaxy S20 FE offered a 32MP front shooter.

The S20 FE also had a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the new iteration doesn't. The renders show the upcoming phone in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in Blue by Evan.Blass on Sketchfab



The device will reportedly be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which will be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Samsung will apparently stuff a 4,370mAh battery inside.

The release date is something of a mystery. The phone was reportedly originally supposed to arrive in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Some sources have pointed to an October release, but one has indicated we might have to wait until the end of the year. 

It will likely be one of the best affordable phones of 2021.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs
$309 eBay
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 32 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4370 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Pixel 6: Samsung GN1 camera sensor sample photos and videos promise domination
by Martin Filipov,  0
Google Pixel 6: Samsung GN1 camera sensor sample photos and videos promise domination
Apple launches new app that could help Siri gain on Google Assistant
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple launches new app that could help Siri gain on Google Assistant
Killer new deal makes Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro more attractive than the hot new Buds 2
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Killer new deal makes Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro more attractive than the hot new Buds 2
-37%
Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  3
Samsung is finally taking an initiative to remove ads from its stock apps
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
New report forecasts multiple September Apple events, titanium iPads down the line
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
New report forecasts multiple September Apple events, titanium iPads down the line
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless