Galaxy S21 FE alleged 3D renders: most comprehensive look yet at Samsung's budget flagship

Galaxy S21 FE alleged 3D renders: most comprehensive look yet at Samsung's budget flagship0
Quite recently, the phone was spotted on Samsung's Instagram account and was also certified by Bluetooth SIG. We have also seen leaked marketing images of the device. Today's images give us a more comprehensive look.
The phone closely resembles the standard Galaxy S21 model with the exception that the camera island is not painted a different color than the rest of the back. This appears to give the device a cleaner look.
As for the camera specs, the phone is not expected to feature Galaxy S21's setup (12MP main + 64MP telephoto + 12MP ultrawide). Instead, it's tipped to get 32MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto snappers.
At 6.4-inches, it will likely be a touch larger than the S21 and is also likely to support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The alleged 12MP selfie camera will be housed in a punch hole. For reference, the Galaxy S20 FE offered a 32MP front shooter.
The S20 FE also had a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the new iteration doesn't. The renders show the upcoming phone in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue.
The device will reportedly be underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which will be paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Samsung will apparently stuff a 4,370mAh battery inside.
The release date is something of a mystery. The phone was reportedly originally supposed to arrive in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Some sources have pointed to an October release, but one has indicated we might have to wait until the end of the year.
It will likely be one of the best affordable phones of 2021.
