Watch the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 Unpacked event live stream

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 17, 2021, 4:52 AM

Samsung is gearing up to announce the successors to its most popular phones last year which will be called... surprise, surprise... Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72. Why no 5G for the A72

Well, if you remember, last year the 5G model of the upper midrange A71 shipped later than the 4G version yet was the cheapest mmWave phone on Verizon when it launched, so we keep our hopes high.

How to watch the samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 Unpacked event


Samsung will be streaming its second Unpacked event for the year (and it's still March), after announcing the flagship Galaxy S21 series much earlier than usual. The A52 and A72, for that matter, are coming much later than their typical December/January timeframe, indicating the shift in Samsung's phone strategy that may be sunsetting the Note line for the sake of unique foldables.

What specs to expect from the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72?


The latest tip from Evan Blass leaves nothing to the imagination regarding the Galaxy A52 and A72 specs, and, while it fills in some blanks, much of what we see in the promotional materials he leaked has been known already. 

The upgrades will be mainly in the camera department, adding a telephoto zoom snapper to the A72 kit, and in the displays that this time around will be high refresh, all necessary and almost obligatory specs for 2021, even in the midrange.

