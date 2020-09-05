Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Plus monstrous battery revealed by China's 3C database

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 05, 2020, 9:57 AM
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Plus monstrous battery revealed by China's 3C database
The Galaxy S21 (S30) series is not arriving anytime soon, but leaks have already started pouring in. MySmartPrice claims that two models belonging to the range have been certified by China's 3C agency.

The first variant is the Galaxy S21, with the identifier EB-BG991ABY (SM-G991). Per the listing, it will pack a battery with 3,880mAh rated capacity.


Next up, the publication has spotted the EB-BG996ABY (SM-G996), which supposedly is the model number for the Galaxy S21 Plus. The 3C certification website suggests that it will feature a cell with 4,660mAh rated capacity.


Note that these are rated capacities and we can expect the typical values to be higher. 

While the Galaxy S21 will probably inherit the its predecessor's 4,000mAh pack, the Galaxy S21 Plus will have a larger cell than Galaxy S20 Plus' 4,500mA battery. This is in line with an earlier report that claimed the Galaxy S21 Plus would feature 4,800mAh typical capacity.

To fill up the humongous battery quickly, Samsung is apparently planning to introduce 60W fast charging.

Additionally, the website also shows that Galaxy S21's batteries will be manufactured by a Chinese company called Ningde Amperex Technology Limited.

Based on what we have heard so far, the Galaxy S21 will be an iterative update over the Galaxy S20 with improvements such as a new version of the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor and Qualcomm's new 3D Sonic Max in-display fingerprint sensor. Per one report, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also be compatible with the S Pen. This doesn't necessarily mean that Samsung is discontinuing the Note lineup.

Most markets will probably get the Snapdragon 875, and others can expect the Exynos 1000. It will seemingly be mated with Samsung's recently announced fastest, largest-capacity DRAM.

