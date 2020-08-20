Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Samsung

The Galaxy S21 series battery life to beat the S20 models

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 20, 2020, 4:07 AM

One of the few major phone makers to consistently put high-res 1440p displays on its flagship handsets, Samsung at long last decided to also start increasing their battery sizes with the Galaxy S20 models.

The largest unit in the series has the whopping 5000mAh battery capacity, while the other two, at 4000mAh for the Galax S20 and 4500mAh in the Galaxy S20+ are not too shabby, either.

Since we are already in Galaxy S21 series leak season, as yesterday a bunch of tips came to inform about the Galaxy S21 specs: Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 1000 processors, 108MP camera sensor, fast 60W charging, and a huge fingerprint scanner tucked under the display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 battery life


We have to add the Galaxy S21 battery capacity now, as the folks from GalaxyClub dug out the potential battery pack for the alleged middle, Galaxy S21+ model, to carry a 4800mAh typical capacity. 

Samsung has listed a battery pack denoted as EB-BG996ABY, and, given that the battery on the Galaxy S20+ carries a model number EB-BG986ABY, with the phone itself tagged as SM-G986 internally, the EB-BG996ABY pack has every chance to end up in the Galaxy S21+.

The fact that the Galaxy S21+ will have a larger battery than the 4500mAh unit in the S20+, and the potential for 5nm chipsets like the Snapdragon 875 inside bodes well for battery life improvements of the S21 series over the S20 trio. We just keep our hopes high that the Snapdragon vs Exynos performance and endurance gap will have shrunk significantly by then. 

