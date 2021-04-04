Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals yet come from Best Buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 04, 2021, 11:12 AM
You'd think that Samsung and its official retail partners, especially in the US, don't need to do anything special to get people to buy the 5G-enabled Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra anymore, but even though these bad boys have been cheaper than their forerunners right off the bat, they've also scored plenty of discounts relatively quickly after their commercial debut.

The newest deals are by far the greatest yet, at least if you don't mind signing a lengthy device payment plan with Verizon. While Best Buy is advertising the promotion with savings of up to $350, you can actually slash a full four Benjamins off the list price of a Galaxy S21+ 5G capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally.

That's because 256GB variants of the S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are available at the exact same prices as 128 gig configurations. On the not so bright side of things, the 6.8-inch ultra-high-end model is currently out of stock in all color options as far as the 256 gig version is concerned, so if that's the phone you want, you'll have to settle for the aforementioned $350 discount and cough up $850 in total for half that local digital hoarding room (and no microSD support).

The "regular"-sized 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, meanwhile, is on sale at $550 all in all in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations, which is undoubtedly an amazing deal for a Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as the same exact triple rear-facing camera system as the S21+, and a reasonably large 4,000mAh battery under its (plastic) hood.

Although these killer new special offers do come with a couple of Big Red-coated strings attached, they do not require a device trade-in or number port-in and they don't involve monthly bill credits either. The Galaxy S21 family of 5G-capable high-end smartphones is also on sale at Best Buy for AT&T customers, as well as for folks who prefer to purchase their handsets unlocked, but the heftiest discounts are available with Verizon installment plans.

