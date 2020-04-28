Samsung Android 5G

Latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G flaw might be the worst one yet

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 28, 2020, 3:47 PM
Latest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G flaw might be the worst one yet
Is it generally fair to expect a new high-end smartphone to be perfect in every way? Absolutely not. But when said device starts at an obscene $1,400 with a paltry 128 gigs of internal storage space, it's definitely not unfair to expect a certain degree of excellence across the board and a shorter than average list of flaws and weak points.

On paper, Samsung's 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Ultra sure seemed to fit that description, which made us wonder what was even the point of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for the first big issues to crop up, and in just a little over a month and a half, the 6.9-inch powerhouse managed to amass an almost impressive roster of software bugs and apparent hardware glitches.

Obviously, that's one "achievement" the world's number one smartphone vendor didn't want associated with its latest crown jewel, especially during this very tough period for the mobile industry (and so many other industries). While some problems are more common than others, and a few could objectively be described as isolated in the grand scheme of things, every new one adds to the deeply flawed image of a handset that should have really come exceptionally close to perfection to convince us $1,400+ phones need to exist.

Hairline cracks and gaping holes


Everybody knows glass phones are inherently and frustratingly easy to break, which is why you should always, always, always splash out on a high-quality protective case immediately after buying a super-expensive device like the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which guess what, also costs a small fortune to repair.


But what if your swanky, tough-as-nails cover is not enough to shield the handset against an invisible enemy looking to cause great damage to the protruding rear-facing camera module? And what if said damage were to appear mere weeks, even days after getting your mitts on the insanely powerful (but seemingly not very strong) S20 Ultra for the first time? Sounds heartbreaking, doesn't it?

Well, as hard as it might be to believe, that's precisely what dozens of users claim to have experienced. We're talking "cosmetic" damage ranging from visible cracks all over the glass covering the massive camera system to the occasional gaping hole impacting the functionality of the pivotal 100x zoom selling point.

While it's obviously impossible to verify all these claims, we also don't believe everyone is lying when denying the destruction could have been caused by a drop or anything else objectively justifying this type of damage. There's also a worrying number of people saying the camera glass cracked while they had their phones "protected" by expensive cases without anything out of the ordinary happening to explain or foreshadow the mysterious incidents.


In case you're wondering, the first such incidents were reported more than a month ago, but although their number seems to have steadily risen since then, we'd still not consider this a very widespread issue.

Samsung isn't taking the blame and repairs can be costly


Because the problems are not particularly widespread (especially considering the surprisingly high popularity of the extravagant S20 Ultra), you shouldn't be shocked to hear Samsung has yet to acknowledge the existence of any kind of design flaw wreaking this havoc on the already imperfect quad camera setup.

While we can definitely understand that, it's still disappointing to see multiple "product experts" on Samsung's official community webpages rushing to label the situation as "cosmetic damage", which of course is not covered by the company's standard warranty. There's rarely this much smoke without at least a spark of an underlying vulnerability, and it would be nice to see Samsung investigate a few of these reports before prompting users to pay out of pocket for repairs reaching $400 and even more in many countries.


The good news is you can drastically reduce that cost to $100 if you're a Samsung Premium Care member, but the bad news is fixing the problem might take some time due to many stores and repair centers being closed to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. 

Besides, in the absence of a thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding these incidents, plenty of affected Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G owners are understandably wary of covering the aforementioned repair costs themselves, fearing a replacement of the possibly faulty glass may not fix the core issue for good. And you thought the green tint bug was bad.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
featured
vs
featured
vs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Mar 02, 2020, 8:44 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
featured
featured
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
Apr 22, 2020, 9:35 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max camera comparison: low light and night mode
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max camera comparison: low light and night mode
Apr 01, 2020, 8:37 AM, by Victor Hristov
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
featured
featured
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Mar 30, 2020, 11:37 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Mar 23, 2020, 3:10 PM, by Victor Hristov
Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP vs 12MP and S20+ 64MP vs 12MP — Is shooting at higher megapixels worth it?
Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP vs 12MP and S20+ 64MP vs 12MP — Is shooting at higher megapixels worth it?
Mar 13, 2020, 9:02 AM, by Georgi Zarkov

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 7 Reviews
$1215 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1099 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless