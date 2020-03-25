T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Articles Android

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra screen replacement prices are out, and Best Buy is not a repair option

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 25, 2020, 6:26 AM
The Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra, have some of the most feature-packed, beautiful displays that the OLED technology pioneer has ever produced. They are very bright, support a wide color gamut, and can be refreshed at the whopping 120Hz rate for silky smooth scrolling and gaming, where supported.

The phones, however, are pretty fragile, being large slabs of glass, and the preinstalled film screen protector not only scratches easier than glass, but, as you can see below, won't really save your Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra displays when they hit the pavement face-down from talking-on-the-phone height.


While we can't stress enough how careful you should be, and maybe go for an additional screen protector to keep your $999-$1399 phone out of harm's way, the inevitable often happens.

Here are the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra display repair or replacement prices out of warranty and without Samsung Care or similar insurance:

  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $279
  • Galaxy S20+ 5G: $259
  • Galaxy S20 5G: $239

Where to repair your Galaxy or iPhone during coronavirus store closures and lockdown quarantine 


Last year, Apple expanded its iPhone repair and screen replacement services to more than a thousand Best Buy locations, and your local store more often than not offered same-day repairs and service for Samsung Galaxy phones as well.

Now that Best Buy's physical locations, the Apple Stores, and most Samsung centers, are shuttered due to the coronavirus social distancing requirements, you are left with less repair options if you don't want to actually mail the phones to the manufacturer and hope for a quick turnaround. 

"In-store services are currently not available, including computing repair, phone repair and auto tech installation," advises Best Buy. Bummer

Here's how to repair your iPhone and Galaxy, or replace the screen in times of coronavirus quarantine and lockdowns:

  1. Find an Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy repair center option near you that works by calling beforehand.
  2. Check for an open UBreakiFix location - some work for carry-ins, most or mail-ins and curb pickup.


If you have to mail your iPhone or Galaxy to Apple or Samsung, here are the repair turnaround times, and screen replacement prices you can expect:

Display repair or replacement priceBack panelTurnaround time
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra$279$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out) vs same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S20+$259$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out) vs same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S20$239$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out) vs same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip$499 (*119 if you buy before December 31)
$99 (front screen)		up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out) vs same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy Fold$599 (*149 if you buy before December 31)
$139 (front screen)		$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Galaxy Note 10+$279$99up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max$329$5993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X$279$5493-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR$199$3993-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus$169$399 (8 Plus), $349 (7 Plus)3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 7$149$349 (8), $319 (7)3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Note 8$239$99 (Note 9), $64.95 (Note 8)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Samsung Galaxy S9, S8 and S8 Active$219$99 (S9), $64.95 (S8)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Samsung Galaxy S9+, S8+$229$99 (S9+), $64.95 (S8+)10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out)
Google Pixel 3 XL$280$99Same day walk-ins at iFixit centers
5-7 days when mailed to Google
LG V40$199-5-7 business days without the shipping times
OnePlus 7T$154 (part only, no labor)$317 - 9 days
Samsung Galaxy S10+$269$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S10$249$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers
Samsung Galaxy S10e$199$9910 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), walk-ins in authorized repair centers

