Galaxy S20 Ultra update brings a nasty green screen glow bug

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 15, 2020, 6:40 AM
Users are worried over their Galaxy S20 Ultra displays showing a disturbing, uneven green tint after a recent software update. Samsung Community members have confirmed that this occurs when the smartphone is running at 120Hz and brightness is above 25%, or the battery is low, whereas no visual bugs are present if the phone is set to run at 60Hz.

So far, it appears that this recent bug, present after the April security update, is only affecting the Exynos version of the S20 Ultra. This, together with users' disappointment over getting an Exynos version in the first place, over Snapdragon 865, has caused a lot of dissatisfaction on the Samsung forums over the last few days.


The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's support for 120Hz refresh rate is one of its bullet point features, letting users enjoy a super-smooth interface experience, which also translates to smoother gaming and movie watching, though it has its toll on battery life. Users have the option to lower their S20 Ultra displays to 60Hz, which is also set by default, to conserve energy, though considering the S20 Ultra's $1,400 price and flagship status, it's understandable to want all the bells and whistles on all the time.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which too was the model with an Exynos chip, we were impressed with the display and the buttery smooth experience provided by it's 120Hz mode. To support the earlier battery claim, we did find the battery lasting over two hours longer when the display was set to 60Hz, over 120Hz.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra went on to become a bestseller in the new S20 series, contrary to Samsung's expectations betting on the more affordable S20+.

As this recent green tinting issue users with the Exynos versions are facing seems to be caused by software, we expect Samsung to swiftly provide an additional software update and resolve it.

