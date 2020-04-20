Samsung kills Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G update that turns the screen green
Remember the other day when we told you that the screen on the Exynos powered version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G was turning green? (And the phone did not even say "you wouldn't like me when I'm angry"). Actually, this Hulk-esque behavior was possibly the result of an issue with the April security update and appears on some units when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz. According to SamMobile, Samsung has pulled the update from its servers.
The green screen bug is just adding to the frustration of Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G owners in Europe. Outside of the continent, Samsung's current flagship line is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform while the European version of the phone uses Sammy's own Exynos 990 SoC. While both feature four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, the Snapdragon chip also features four Cortex-A77 CPU cores; that compares to the two Exynos M5 custom cores and two older Cortex-A76 cores on Samsung's SoC.
Traditionally, Samsung has used its Exynos chipsets on all Galaxy S models except in some markets like the U.S. and China. In those countries, Samsung equipped its flagship phones with the latest Snapdragon chipset. But with this year's decision to use Qualcomm's component in the vast majority of the world, the company ended up humiliating its own chip division which is based in South Korea.
If you own an Exynos powered Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and installed the flawed files, be on the lookout for the update that will be sent by Samsung to correct the issue. We don't know when it will be released but it can't be too soon for those with a green-screened flagship phone.