



The update, software version G988xXXU1ATCT, can no longer be installed on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G over the air, or via Samsung’s Smart Switch software for Windows and Mac. However, since the April security updates for the Exynos powered Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have not been pulled (both 4G LTE and 5G versions), there is a possibility that there is another reason why the phone's screen turns green. Regardless, Samsung is working on an update that will take the green out of the screen.









The green screen bug is just adding to the frustration of Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G owners in Europe. Outside of the continent, Samsung's current flagship line is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform while the European version of the phone uses Sammy's own Exynos 990 SoC. While both feature four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, the Snapdragon chip also features four Cortex-A77 CPU cores; that compares to the two Exynos M5 custom cores and two older Cortex-A76 cores on Samsung's SoC.





Traditionally, Samsung has used its Exynos chipsets on all Galaxy S models except in some markets like the U.S. and China. In those countries, Samsung equipped its flagship phones with the latest Snapdragon chipset. But with this year's decision to use Qualcomm's component in the vast majority of the world, the company ended up humiliating its own chip division which is based in South Korea





If you own an Exynos powered Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and installed the flawed files, be on the lookout for the update that will be sent by Samsung to correct the issue. We don't know when it will be released but it can't be too soon for those with a green-screened flagship phone.

