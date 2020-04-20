Samsung Android Software updates 5G

Samsung kills Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G update that turns the screen green

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 20, 2020, 8:10 PM
Samsung kills Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G update that turns the screen green
Remember the other day when we told you that the screen on the Exynos powered version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G was turning green? (And the phone did not even say "you wouldn't like me when I'm angry"). Actually, this Hulk-esque behavior was possibly the result of an issue with the April security update and appears on some units when the refresh rate is set to 120Hz. According to SamMobile, Samsung has pulled the update from its servers.

The update, software version G988xXXU1ATCT, can no longer be installed on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G over the air, or via Samsung’s Smart Switch software for Windows and Mac. However, since the April security updates for the Exynos powered Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ have not been pulled (both 4G LTE and 5G versions), there is a possibility that there is another reason why the phone's screen turns green. Regardless, Samsung is working on an update that will take the green out of the screen.


The green screen bug is just adding to the frustration of Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G owners in Europe. Outside of the continent, Samsung's current flagship line is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform while the European version of the phone uses Sammy's own Exynos 990 SoC. While both feature four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, the Snapdragon chip also features four Cortex-A77 CPU cores; that compares to the two Exynos M5 custom cores and two older Cortex-A76 cores on Samsung's SoC.

Traditionally, Samsung has used its Exynos chipsets on all Galaxy S models except in some markets like the U.S. and China. In those countries, Samsung equipped its flagship phones with the latest Snapdragon chipset. But with this year's decision to use Qualcomm's component in the vast majority of the world, the company ended up humiliating its own chip division which is based in South Korea.

If you own an Exynos powered Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and installed the flawed files, be on the lookout for the update that will be sent by Samsung to correct the issue. We don't know when it will be released but it can't be too soon for those with a green-screened flagship phone.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.6
 Based on 5 Reviews
$1150 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1250 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
Galaxy S20 on
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$777 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$850 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless