Samsung Software updates

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
The third—and hopefully final—beta version of Samsung's One UI 4.0 skin, which is based on Android 12, is finally reaching the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series. While it isn't a one-time release to reach all international units on the same day, the update has begun rolling out as of today to select markets—and should be available globally over the next few days.

While Samsung works on developing a final, stable version for each of its individual flagships, it has always given users around the world the chance to test out the beta versions of the software, which not only gives Samsung fans an early-bird glimpse into the coming update, but also provides the company with plenty of useful feedback for the prevention of possible future bugs.

If you'd like to participate in testing the third One UI 4.0 beta, you need to become a member of Samsung's beta testing program (you can do so through the Samsung Members app on the Play Store), then check if the update is available to you in Settings > Software Update.

Of course, the main risk in testing system software in its beta form is that there is always the possibility of a device crash or bricking, in which case you may need to completely reset your phone. For that reason, it's always best to have a backup of all of your data, just in case worse comes to worst.

While it may be taking a little long to prepare the Android 12-based update for both of Samsung's Galaxy flagship lineups from 2019, naturally, One UI 4.0 is being rolled to the newer phones first, while older devices need to take a back seat and await their turn. 

The Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have already begun receiving their own stable version of One UI 4.0 as of yesterday. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series may still be on their third beta, but a stable version is also sure to roll out to them soon, most likely in the first weeks of January. 

