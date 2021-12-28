Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series

If you'd like to participate in testing the third One UI 4.0 beta, you need to become a member of Samsung's beta testing program (you can do so through the Samsung Members app on the Play Store), then check if the update is available to you in Settings > Software Update.

Of course, the main risk in testing system software in its beta form is that there is always the possibility of a device crash or bricking, in which case you may need to completely reset your phone. For that reason, it's always best to have a backup of all of your data, just in case worse comes to worst.