Third One UI 4.0 beta hits the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10 series
If you'd like to participate in testing the third One UI 4.0 beta, you need to become a member of Samsung's beta testing program (you can do so through the Samsung Members app on the Play Store), then check if the update is available to you in Settings > Software Update.
While it may be taking a little long to prepare the Android 12-based update for both of Samsung's Galaxy flagship lineups from 2019, naturally, One UI 4.0 is being rolled to the newer phones first, while older devices need to take a back seat and await their turn.
The Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have already begun receiving their own stable version of One UI 4.0 as of yesterday. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series may still be on their third beta, but a stable version is also sure to roll out to them soon, most likely in the first weeks of January.