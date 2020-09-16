More Galaxy S20 FE specs and pricing leak, shaping it as a superior answer to the iPhone 12





If you are a true fan, however, you would've bought one in the S20 series already, and the release of a similar model six months after the first could irk you to no end. Well, thanks to the latest in Galaxy S20 FE leaks from a source that has nailed Samsung releases before, we now know that this needn't be the case.





Very good Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs for an even better price









6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED (405 PPI) vs 6.2" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED (566 PPI)

6GB vs 12GB RAM

12MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) vs 12MP wide + 64MP secondary + 12MP ultrawide

32MP vs 10MP front camera

4000-4500mAh vs 4,000mAh battery

15W vs 25W wired fast charging support

3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S20 FE

'Glasstic' vs Glass body

$700-$750 vs $999.99





This is what we've known so far, but the source claims that the Galaxy S20 FE will actually be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865+ of the Note 20 series , not the Snapdragon 865 of the S20 models. Needless to say, the global version without 5G connectivity will still be running on the controversial Exynos 990 chipset, though, while the US and Korea would get 865+.





Interestingly enough, the S20 FE will have a lighter aluminum frame and Samsung's Glasstic body material like the Note 20, another way to keep costs down. The 120Hz display won't have adaptive refresh, hinting that it will carry the older LTPS tech from the S20 models instead of the Note 20 Ultra. The 12MP main camera will arrive with f/1.8 lens aperture, nothing to write home about, while the 8MP 3x telephoto one and the 12MP ultrawide camera will carry f/2.2 apertures.





It is somewhat puzzling that the source is reporting a 4000mAh battery, whereas so far we thought that the Galaxy S20 FE will carry the S20+ 4500mAh unit . In Europe, however, Samsung will be selling a 4G LTE version with Exynos 990, which may explain the difference, but we'll know for sure come September 23.





The biggest and most pleasant surprise, however, is the first credible Galaxy S20 FE price confirmation we get. It will be sold for €729 in Greece, which means that it might go for €699 in other countries at the Old Continent.





This bodes very well for the rumored sub-$700 US base price, and would be a great entry tag for a Snapdragon 865 Plus-laden phone from Samsung. Moreover, the 1080p display will be gentler on the battery than the S20 series QHD+ resolutions, while the Glasstic back means the S20 FE would be a phone you won't have to baby.





Why is Samsung releasing a Galaxy S20 FE with such specs and design now? Well, the 6.1" iPhone 12 is just around the corner, and the S20 FE will have much more to show for the same expected $699-$749 price range.