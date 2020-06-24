Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is shaping up as a very attractive value flagship













Either way, SamMobile has the first big scoop on this watered-down flagship, strongly suggesting the handset is indeed right around the corner. According to the publication's almost always reliable inside sources, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will come soon in a trio of eye-catching colors including blue, white, and light violet.





In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue paint jobs, so there's a very good chance the S20 FE hues will be marketed with Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Violet names.





The latter sounds pretty special, and while we can only imagine how the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will look for the time being, the Prism Crush Violet option of the mid-range Galaxy A30s and A50s could give us a good indication of that particular flavor of Samsung 's next "value flagship."





Speaking of value, we expect the price point to circle the $700 mark... based on little more than a hunch, and the spec sheet to include a Snapdragon 865 processor, at least 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a jumbo-sized AMOLED display with a centered hole punch based primarily on recent history.





By the way, you should keep in mind the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G moniker is far from etched in stone, and we could definitely see the handset go official under the simpler Galaxy S20 Lite 5G name instead.