Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is shaping up as a very attractive value flagship

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 24, 2020, 3:45 PM

Just in case you felt Samsung didn't have enough high-end phones slated for an early August announcement, yet another name can be added to the list of potential protagonists of the company's first-ever virtual Unpacked event.

Initially rumored to see daylight in January 2021 as a direct sequel to the January 2020-unveiled Galaxy S10 Lite, the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (or FE) may or may not be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5 ahead of an expected commercial debut sometime in October.

Either way, SamMobile has the first big scoop on this watered-down flagship, strongly suggesting the handset is indeed right around the corner. According to the publication's almost always reliable inside sources, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will come soon in a trio of eye-catching colors including blue, white, and light violet.

In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Blue paint jobs, so there's a very good chance the S20 FE hues will be marketed with Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Violet names. 

The latter sounds pretty special, and while we can only imagine how the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G will look for the time being, the Prism Crush Violet option of the mid-range Galaxy A30s and A50s could give us a good indication of that particular flavor of Samsung's next "value flagship."

Speaking of value, we expect the price point to circle the $700 mark... based on little more than a hunch, and the spec sheet to include a Snapdragon 865 processor, at least 6 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a jumbo-sized AMOLED display with a centered hole punch based primarily on recent history.

By the way, you should keep in mind the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G moniker is far from etched in stone, and we could definitely see the handset go official under the simpler Galaxy S20 Lite 5G name instead. 

