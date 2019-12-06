Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report
This is allegedly the Galaxy S11
Although Samsung's next big thing has yet to show its face (or backside) in any real-life photos, a trio of massive factory CAD-based leaks has recently revealed the controversial designs of the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e, which weren't exactly difficult to envision from the get-go.
A giant photographic arsenal with an insane megapixel count
Seeing as how most ultra-high-end handsets nowadays are blazing fast, camera performance is becoming an increasingly important factor in our buying decisions. But despite making decent strides last year, Samsung hasn't been able to catch up to Apple and Google in this crucial department, as proven by several real-world comparisons and experiments.
It's therefore not shocking to hear the world's number one smartphone vendor has a massive camera overhaul and drastic redesign in the pipeline. Like it or not, the Galaxy S11 and S11 Plus will almost definitely come with at least four shooters (each) mounted on the back in a large, protruding, and rectangular module. What's perhaps going to be even more divisive is the primary 108MP imaging sensor, which sounds amazing but on other devices, it's simply not that great for the time being.
Could Samsung optimize and polish the 108-megapixel lens found on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 to perform significantly better on the Galaxy S11 and S11+? Maybe, but at least for now, it seems like the company is taking some unnecessary risks that could well backfire, noticeably slowing down the image capturing while not improving the quality that much compared to the Galaxy Note 10+.
Of course, Samsung's 2020 "photographic arsenal" will have a lot more going for it than just a super-high-resolution main sensor, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support definitely sounds great. In contrast, the S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+ are all limited to 2x optical zoom, just like the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.
Meanwhile, we know very little about the "ultrawide-angle" lens of the S11, with a time-of-flight 3D sensor expected to be thrown into the mix to enable depth detection similar to the tech found on the Note 10+ and S10 5G. Curiously enough, Bloomberg's sources are staying mum on the possible integration of a mysterious fifth camera teased by all those recent render leaks.
Shutterbugs should also look forward to Samsung's next foldable
Most rumors and reports about the company's second-ever foldable phone so far have focused on design revisions and pricing expectations, but we're now hearing the upcoming "Galaxy Fold clamshell device" will borrow the "high-resolution sensor and 5x zoom camera" from the Galaxy S11. That's not exactly surprising after the first-gen Galaxy Fold essentially shared its three main cameras with the S10 and S10+, but it pretty much crushes our hopes of seeing this direct Motorola Razr rival released at a reasonable price.
It's hard to imagine Samsung could pull off a sophisticated vertically-folding design with a primary 108MP shooter, a 5x telephoto lens, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, and... a sub-$1,000 price point. It just doesn't sound like it can be done yet. Surely not as soon as February 2020, when this unnamed Galaxy Fold sequel spin-off is tipped to be unveiled alongside the mainstream Galaxy S11 family.
Then again, it's not entirely clear if a mid-range foldable is actually such a great idea, as those looking to buy the most futuristic-looking products might expect state-of-the-art specifications as well.
1 Comment
1. saif2711
Posts: 109; Member since: Feb 22, 2016
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):