Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report

This is allegedly the Galaxy S11









Far from surprising at this point in the Galaxy S11 build-up , the intel relayed by Bloomberg carries the prestigious financial publication's seal of reliability. While Bloomberg's inside sources can occasionally get things like these wrong, we're almost 100 percent sure this is not the case here.

A giant photographic arsenal with an insane megapixel count





Seeing as how most ultra-high-end handsets nowadays are blazing fast, camera performance is becoming an increasingly important factor in our buying decisions. But despite making decent strides last year, Samsung hasn't been able to catch up to Apple and Google in this crucial department, as proven by several real-world comparisons and experiments





It's therefore not shocking to hear the world's number one smartphone vendor has a massive camera overhaul and drastic redesign in the pipeline. Like it or not, the Galaxy S11 and S11 Plus will almost definitely come with at least four shooters (each) mounted on the back in a large, protruding, and rectangular module. What's perhaps going to be even more divisive is the primary 108MP imaging sensor, which sounds amazing but on other devices, it's simply not that great for the time being.









Could Samsung optimize and polish the 108-megapixel lens found on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 to perform significantly better on the Galaxy S11 and S11+? Maybe, but at least for now, it seems like the company is taking some unnecessary risks that could well backfire, noticeably slowing down the image capturing while not improving the quality that much compared to the Galaxy Note 10+









Meanwhile, we know very little about the "ultrawide-angle" lens of the S11, with a time-of-flight 3D sensor expected to be thrown into the mix to enable depth detection similar to the tech found on the Note 10+ and S10 5G . Curiously enough, Bloomberg's sources are staying mum on the possible integration of a mysterious fifth camera teased by all those recent render leaks.

Shutterbugs should also look forward to Samsung's next foldable













sequel spin-off is tipped to be unveiled alongside the mainstream Galaxy S11 family. It's hard to imagine Samsung could pull off a sophisticated vertically-folding design with a primary 108MP shooter, a 5x telephoto lens, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, and... a sub-$1,000 price point. It just doesn't sound like it can be done yet. Surely not as soon as February 2020, when this unnamed Galaxy Fold spin-off is tipped to be unveiled alongside the mainstream Galaxy S11 family.





Then again, it's not entirely clear if a mid-range foldable is actually such a great idea, as those looking to buy the most futuristic-looking products might expect state-of-the-art specifications as well.