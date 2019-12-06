Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android

Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 06, 2019, 2:46 AM
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report
This is allegedly the Galaxy S11

Although Samsung's next big thing has yet to show its face (or backside) in any real-life photos, a trio of massive factory CAD-based leaks has recently revealed the controversial designs of the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e, which weren't exactly difficult to envision from the get-go.

Meanwhile, a bunch of purported insiders and leakers, some far more reliable than others, started teasing major new features and radical upgrades of key components months ago, helping paint a pretty detailed picture already of a high-end smartphone lineup only expected to officially break cover in February 2020. We can never know too much stuff in advance of such a highly anticipated release, of course, which is why we certainly welcome the latest report alleging to confirm Samsung's "biggest ever overhaul to the cameras on its flagship phones."

Far from surprising at this point in the Galaxy S11 build-up, the intel relayed by Bloomberg carries the prestigious financial publication's seal of reliability. While Bloomberg's inside sources can occasionally get things like these wrong, we're almost 100 percent sure this is not the case here.

A giant photographic arsenal with an insane megapixel count


Seeing as how most ultra-high-end handsets nowadays are blazing fast, camera performance is becoming an increasingly important factor in our buying decisions. But despite making decent strides last year, Samsung hasn't been able to catch up to Apple and Google in this crucial department, as proven by several real-world comparisons and experiments.

It's therefore not shocking to hear the world's number one smartphone vendor has a massive camera overhaul and drastic redesign in the pipeline. Like it or not, the Galaxy S11 and S11 Plus will almost definitely come with at least four shooters (each) mounted on the back in a large, protruding, and rectangular module. What's perhaps going to be even more divisive is the primary 108MP imaging sensor, which sounds amazing but on other devices, it's simply not that great for the time being.


Could Samsung optimize and polish the 108-megapixel lens found on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 to perform significantly better on the Galaxy S11 and S11+? Maybe, but at least for now, it seems like the company is taking some unnecessary risks that could well backfire, noticeably slowing down the image capturing while not improving the quality that much compared to the Galaxy Note 10+.

Of course, Samsung's 2020 "photographic arsenal" will have a lot more going for it than just a super-high-resolution main sensor, and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support definitely sounds great. In contrast, the S10, S10+, Note 10, and Note 10+ are all limited to 2x optical zoom, just like the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Meanwhile, we know very little about the "ultrawide-angle" lens of the S11, with a time-of-flight 3D sensor expected to be thrown into the mix to enable depth detection similar to the tech found on the Note 10+ and S10 5G. Curiously enough, Bloomberg's sources are staying mum on the possible integration of a mysterious fifth camera teased by all those recent render leaks.

Shutterbugs should also look forward to Samsung's next foldable


Most rumors and reports about the company's second-ever foldable phone so far have focused on design revisions and pricing expectations, but we're now hearing the upcoming "Galaxy Fold clamshell device" will borrow the "high-resolution sensor and 5x zoom camera" from the Galaxy S11. That's not exactly surprising after the first-gen Galaxy Fold essentially shared its three main cameras with the S10 and S10+, but it pretty much crushes our hopes of seeing this direct Motorola Razr rival released at a reasonable price.


It's hard to imagine Samsung could pull off a sophisticated vertically-folding design with a primary 108MP shooter, a 5x telephoto lens, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor, and... a sub-$1,000 price point. It just doesn't sound like it can be done yet. Surely not as soon as February 2020, when this unnamed Galaxy Fold sequel spin-off is tipped to be unveiled alongside the mainstream Galaxy S11 family. 

Then again, it's not entirely clear if a mid-range foldable is actually such a great idea, as those looking to buy the most futuristic-looking products might expect state-of-the-art specifications as well. 

Related phones

Galaxy S11
Samsung Galaxy S11 OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

saif2711
Reply

1. saif2711

Posts: 109; Member since: Feb 22, 2016

They must go for 48MP first and optimise it for the best photography experience because no one (not even one plus) have taken the full potential of this sensor so far now...They should go for 60,64 MP before reaching the 108 mark in a step by step fashion...108 MP from 12MP (or 16MP) looks on paper a giant step but chances of it being a misstep is sky high too.

posted on 1 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
Apple-iPhone-2020-2021-plans
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.