Here's how you can get Samsung's compact Galaxy S10e powerhouse free of charge









On the bright side, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is still widely available in the US at a $599.99 list price that was reduced from $649.99 on the heels of the tech giant's S20 family announcement, and if you know where to look and when, you can score massive discounts without jumping through too many hoops.





Right now, for instance, AT&T can slash 600 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP for those who don't mind opening a new line of unlimited wireless service and signing up to a 30-month Next plan.













That obviously means this killer new deal does come with a couple of strings attached, but as far as special conditions go, these are pretty straightforward and easy to meet. Meanwhile, you don't have to trade in any device, port in an existing number, or do anything else to lower the already affordable price of the Galaxy S10e to a literally unbeatable $0.





Your free handset is available in a single Prism Black color with 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a microSD card slot, 6 gigs of memory, a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, a flat 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a trendy hole punch, 3,100mAh battery capacity, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a dual rear-facing camera setup consisting of a primary 12MP shooter and 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.





Before pulling the trigger, you should note AT&T's latest limited-time promotion is actually a repeat of an identical steal from a few months ago , naturally involving monthly bill credits amounting to an aforementioned grand total of $600. Who's getting one?



