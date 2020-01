The perfect Valentine's Day gift? How about a free Galaxy S10e from AT&T?

The latest is billed as a Valentine's Day special, which probably means it's going to be around for a while. In theory, there's no reason to hurry therefore, but AT&T could always run out of heavily discounted inventory, especially in eye-catching paint jobs like Flamingo Pink.









The 5.8-inch powerhouse is also available in Prism Black and Prism White hues at the time of this writing for as little as... $0. That's right, the nation's second-largest wireless service provider can hook you up with a gratis Samsung Galaxy S10e accommodating 128 gigs of data internally, and all you need to do is add a line to a new or existing account.





Said line will have to include unlimited data and thus set you back at least $75 a month before discounts, which is certainly not ideal. You obviously also need to purchase the Snapdragon 855-powered device on a monthly installment agreement and settle for receiving your $750 in savings as bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over a period of two and a half years.









In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10e is not technically set to get a direct sequel on February 11, so if you dig its relatively compact and flat screen, as well as that somewhat awkwardly placed but blazing fast and reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, you might want to pull the trigger before carriers start making way for the huge and curvy Galaxy S20





The humblest and most affordable member of Samsung's early 2019 flagship handset family has been on sale a number of times in recent months at massive discounts under various conditions , but even though we're less than a couple of weeks away from the Galaxy S20 launch , there can never be too many Galaxy S10e deals.