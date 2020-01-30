The perfect Valentine's Day gift? How about a free Galaxy S10e from AT&T?





The latest is billed as a Valentine's Day special, which probably means it's going to be around for a while. In theory, there's no reason to hurry therefore, but AT&T could always run out of heavily discounted inventory, especially in eye-catching paint jobs like Flamingo Pink.









The 5.8-inch powerhouse is also available in Prism Black and Prism White hues at the time of this writing for as little as... $0. That's right, the nation's second-largest wireless service provider can hook you up with a gratis Samsung Galaxy S10e accommodating 128 gigs of data internally, and all you need to do is add a line to a new or existing account.





Said line will have to include unlimited data and thus set you back at least $75 a month before discounts, which is certainly not ideal. You obviously also need to purchase the Snapdragon 855-powered device on a monthly installment agreement and settle for receiving your $750 in savings as bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over a period of two and a half years.









In case you're wondering, the Galaxy S10e is not technically set to get a direct sequel on February 11, so if you dig its relatively compact and flat screen, as well as that somewhat awkwardly placed but blazing fast and reliable side-mounted fingerprint scanner, you might want to pull the trigger before carriers start making way for the huge and curvy Galaxy S20



