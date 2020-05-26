In search of the perfect compact phone: Samsung Galaxy S10e



Typing and media consumption

Small phone = small battery?

Samsung made a strange decision putting the fingerprint capacitive sensor very high up on the right side of the phone. When you hold the Galaxy S10e with your pinky under the device to secure it from sliding, your thumb just can't reach the scanner. If you put your thumb on the reader, it becomes very hard to reach the interface icons on the bottom of the screen. Very frustrating!Here's an interesting fact for you. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is wider than the S20 and almost as wide as the regular S10 model. This means that typing isn't an issue as the virtual keyboard is almost the same as the one found on much larger phones. You can type with one hand without any issues – there's practically no learning curve.Watching videos on the Galaxy S10e is a pleasure – Samsung is famous for its spectacular AMOLED screens. And because there are almost no bezels, the 5.8-inch screen doesn't feel small. The punch-hole camera cutout is annoying at first, but you quickly adapt, and after an hour or so, you just stop noticing it. I was afraid that my OCD wouldn't be happy with a black circle on every video I watch, but it really wasn't a problem.Another interesting thing is that the Galaxy S10e is very power efficient. I expected the 3100 mAh battery to drain fast, considering the powerful chipset, but it wasn't the case. Maybe the Full HD+ resolution of the screen has something to do with it, but I was able to get a full 24 hours even with heavy use. You can stretch that to two full days with some discipline.