Samsung Android Deals

Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever
Even though the likes of T-Mobile, Samsung, and Motorola are selling a number of decent 5G-enabled handsets at crazy low prices nowadays, there's still a case to be made for the purchase of certain older models lacking support for the most advanced cellular connectivity. 

The 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 9, S10, S10e, and S10+, for instance, are far cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G or the T-Mobile-exclusive REVVL V+ 5G today while arguably delivering more raw power and featuring overall better specifications despite their considerably more advanced age.

As you can imagine, there is a "catch", as the $229.99 Note 9, $199.99 S10, $239.99 S10 Plus, and $149.99 and up S10e all come refurbished, with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and a 90-day Woot limited warranty, for a limited time and in a limited quantity.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Fully Unlocked, Single SIM, 128GB, Refurbished

$239 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S10

Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 128GB

$199 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 128GB

$149 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 128GB

$229 99
Buy at Woot

If none of that bothers you too much, you'll be delighted to hear that all of these oldies but goodies are on sale at lower than ever prices in "scratch & dent" condition, at least from this particular Amazon-owned e-tailer, undercutting quite a few similar promotions from the past, the last of which took place back in May.

At under 250 bucks, the unlocked single SIM Galaxy S10+ available in black, blue, and white colors is an objectively better choice for Android power users than most of our top 2021 budget 5G picks thanks to its Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM count, 4,100mAh battery, 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, triple rear-facing camera system, and dual front-facing shooter setup.

The Galaxy S10, S10e, and yes, even 2018's Note 9 can themselves easily take on the best sub-$400 phones available today with premium designs of their own, reasonably powerful chipsets (including by 2021 standards), beautiful screens, and in the case of the old Note-series trooper, a built-in S Pen.

Woot's latest one-day-only Samsung sale also includes the Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S7, and S7 Edge, but unless you absolutely have to keep your tech spending to a minimum, you probably shouldn't consider these high-end market veterans.

Related phones

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$200 Special Woot $650 Samsung View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.4
$240 Special Woot $1450 Samsung $645 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10e View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2

User Score:

9.3
$150 Special Woot $1000 Samsung $499 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.5
$230 Special Woot $1250 Samsung $720 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

