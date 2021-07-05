Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever

Huge one-day-only Samsung sale makes the Galaxy S10 family and Note 9 cheaper than ever0
The 4G LTE-only Galaxy Note 9, S10, S10e, and S10+, for instance, are far cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G or the T-Mobile-exclusive REVVL V+ 5G today while arguably delivering more raw power and featuring overall better specifications despite their considerably more advanced age.
If none of that bothers you too much, you'll be delighted to hear that all of these oldies but goodies are on sale at lower than ever prices in "scratch & dent" condition, at least from this particular Amazon-owned e-tailer, undercutting quite a few similar promotions from the past, the last of which took place back in May.
The Galaxy S10, S10e, and yes, even 2018's Note 9 can themselves easily take on the best sub-$400 phones available today with premium designs of their own, reasonably powerful chipsets (including by 2021 standards), beautiful screens, and in the case of the old Note-series trooper, a built-in S Pen.
Woot's latest one-day-only Samsung sale also includes the Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S7, and S7 Edge, but unless you absolutely have to keep your tech spending to a minimum, you probably shouldn't consider these high-end market veterans.