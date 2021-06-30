T-Mobile unveils 'America's most affordable 5G smartphone ever'1
Or rather how little T-Mobile's latest own-brand handset costs both directly from the "Un-carrier" and its prepaid Metro subsidiary. Are you ready for this? Drumroll, please. Okay, we'll just spit it out now before the tension makes you close your web browser.
We're obviously not going to name them all, but said list includes everything from Magenta's OnePlus Nord N200 5G, Motorola One 5G Ace, and 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy A21 to Verizon's Moto G Power (2021), G Stylus, and Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, as well as AT&T's Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
Granted, the triple camera system on the back of the T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G doesn't look great on paper, consisting of modest-sounding 16, 5, and 2MP imaging sensors, and the same goes for the somewhat outdated overall design of the phone including a pretty noticeable "chin."
Due to the handset's crazy low retail price, T-Mo was also unable to upgrade the HD+ screen resolution, 4GB RAM count, and 64GB storage space of the aforementioned 4G REVVL 4 Plus. But the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood of the REVVL V+ 5G should deliver satisfactory performance, especially in combination with "modern" Android 11 software.
Metro by T-Mobile customers will be able to pick up this big guy in physical stores from July 12, with its availability set to expand to the "Un-carrier" itself (both off and online) on July 23.