Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone is finally available unlocked in the US

That being said, the unlocked Galaxy A32 5G is obviously considerably costlier than the T-Mobile-specific variant headlining the "Un-carrier's" Free 5G Upgrade program, fetching $279.99 directly from Samsung 's official US e-store, as well as Best Buy and Amazon.





The MediaTek Dimensity 720-powered handset is also available at the exact same price through Google Fi , and if that doesn't seem like a great deal right now, you may want to give the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) a couple of weeks or so.













Perhaps the main reason why you might want to wait before pulling the trigger is that the 5G-capable Galaxy A32 is... not very good, earning a mediocre score in our in-depth review due to its display limitations, low-quality build, and lackluster camera performance.





Still, the absolutely terrific battery life and, well, the 5G support could make this thing a very smart buy for many speed addicts on tight budgets once those discounts inevitably enter the unlocked equation.



