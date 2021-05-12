Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone is finally available unlocked in the US
This overall modest handset is not just Samsung's most affordable model to support 5G speeds (for the time being), but also the cheapest device featured on our comprehensive list of 2021's best budget 5G phones.
The MediaTek Dimensity 720-powered handset is also available at the exact same price through Google Fi, and if that doesn't seem like a great deal right now, you may want to give the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) a couple of weeks or so.
Unsurprisingly, the unlocked Galaxy A32 5G is available at a small discount from its manufacturer with an eligible trade-in right off the bat, but something tells us better deals will come to those who wait, especially with Amazon's big Prime Day 2021 festival just a few weeks or so away.
Perhaps the main reason why you might want to wait before pulling the trigger is that the 5G-capable Galaxy A32 is... not very good, earning a mediocre score in our in-depth review due to its display limitations, low-quality build, and lackluster camera performance.
Still, the absolutely terrific battery life and, well, the 5G support could make this thing a very smart buy for many speed addicts on tight budgets once those discounts inevitably enter the unlocked equation.