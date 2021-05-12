Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Android 5G

Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone is finally available unlocked in the US

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 12, 2021, 4:11 PM
Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone is finally available unlocked in the US
If for some reason you don't like free 5G-enabled smartphones that can be yours free of charge simply by trading in... anything that works, you might be pleased to hear the mid-end Galaxy A32 5G is now up for grabs in many more US places than before.

This overall modest handset is not just Samsung's most affordable model to support 5G speeds (for the time being), but also the cheapest device featured on our comprehensive list of 2021's best budget 5G phones.

That being said, the unlocked Galaxy A32 5G is obviously considerably costlier than the T-Mobile-specific variant headlining the "Un-carrier's" Free 5G Upgrade program, fetching $279.99 directly from Samsung's official US e-store, as well as Best Buy and Amazon.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720-powered handset is also available at the exact same price through Google Fi, and if that doesn't seem like a great deal right now, you may want to give the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) a couple of weeks or so.

After all, that's the place Samsung's entire Galaxy S20 5G family is still on sale at a whopping $600 discount with activation across the board after going as much as $700 off list not that long ago.

Unsurprisingly, the unlocked Galaxy A32 5G is available at a small discount from its manufacturer with an eligible trade-in right off the bat, but something tells us better deals will come to those who wait, especially with Amazon's big Prime Day 2021 festival just a few weeks or so away.

Perhaps the main reason why you might want to wait before pulling the trigger is that the 5G-capable Galaxy A32 is... not very good, earning a mediocre score in our in-depth review due to its display limitations, low-quality build, and lackluster camera performance.

Still, the absolutely terrific battery life and, well, the 5G support could make this thing a very smart buy for many speed addicts on tight budgets once those discounts inevitably enter the unlocked equation.

Galaxy A32
