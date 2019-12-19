T-Mobile AT&T Samsung Android Deals

Hurry and get this incredible Galaxy S10+ bargain in time for Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 19, 2019, 2:22 AM
If you're a fan of high-end Samsung smartphones, you're likely to find it pretty difficult to choose from the company's wide range of flagship models released over the last year or so. By the way, there's still time to receive an ultra-affordable Galaxy Note 9 from a top-rated eBay vendor or a heavily discounted Galaxy S10+ from Amazon-owned Woot before Christmas.

In fact, the latter e-tailer solemnly promises to ship the early 2019-released 6.4-inch powerhouse by December 25 as an extra-sweet selling point of an already compelling 24-hour-only deal that sees an unlocked variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus drop to an extremely reasonable price of $469.99 and up.

For 470 bucks, you'll obviously get an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but bumping that up to a gargantuan 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room will merely set you back an additional $30. You can choose between Prism Black and Prism White flavors for both main variants, which are covered by a standard 90-day Woot warranty while presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."

In other words, you won't be able to easily fool anyone into believing these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items, but as far as functionality goes, you probably have nothing to worry about, as Woot claims to have tested the marked-down devices to be in "full working condition."

Normally available at a whopping $1,000 and up in brand-new condition from Samsung and major third-party retailers, the Galaxy S10+ can be currently purchased at its list price alongside a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch separately worth at least 280 bucks. Believe it or not, you can't get fully functional S10 Plus units for less than $500 on eBay right now, as most reputable sellers are charging at least $525 or so.

Keep in mind that both the 128 and 512 gig storage options are paired with a generous 8GB memory, while the rest of the specs are perhaps even more impressive, including everything from a state-of-the-art Exynos 9820 processor to a massive 4,100mAh battery, jumbo-sized Dynamic AMOLED display with a hole punch housing a dual 10 + 8MP front-facing camera system, an extremely versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear shooter setup, and both a microSD card slot and headphone jack. 

The unlocked S10+ on sale today is a single SIM version compatible with the likes of AT&T and T-Mobile but not Sprint or Verizon.

