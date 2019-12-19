Hurry and get this incredible Galaxy S10+ bargain in time for Christmas
Check out the deal here
For 470 bucks, you'll obviously get an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, but bumping that up to a gargantuan 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room will merely set you back an additional $30. You can choose between Prism Black and Prism White flavors for both main variants, which are covered by a standard 90-day Woot warranty while presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings."
In other words, you won't be able to easily fool anyone into believing these are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items, but as far as functionality goes, you probably have nothing to worry about, as Woot claims to have tested the marked-down devices to be in "full working condition."
Normally available at a whopping $1,000 and up in brand-new condition from Samsung and major third-party retailers, the Galaxy S10+ can be currently purchased at its list price alongside a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch separately worth at least 280 bucks. Believe it or not, you can't get fully functional S10 Plus units for less than $500 on eBay right now, as most reputable sellers are charging at least $525 or so.
Keep in mind that both the 128 and 512 gig storage options are paired with a generous 8GB memory, while the rest of the specs are perhaps even more impressive, including everything from a state-of-the-art Exynos 9820 processor to a massive 4,100mAh battery, jumbo-sized Dynamic AMOLED display with a hole punch housing a dual 10 + 8MP front-facing camera system, an extremely versatile 12 + 12 + 16MP triple rear shooter setup, and both a microSD card slot and headphone jack.
The unlocked S10+ on sale today is a single SIM version compatible with the likes of AT&T and T-Mobile but not Sprint or Verizon.
