These excellent new Galaxy Note 9 deals are definitely worth considering before Christmas

That's because Samsung's S Pen-wielding flagship from last year has suddenly become a very smart purchase mere weeks after making headlines for costing more than its sequel during the Black Friday deal extravaganza . Unfortunately, the best holiday discounts are not available on brand-new units backed by a full 1-year warranty, but on the bright side, the refurbished devices sold by top-rated eBay vendor Bidallies at an insanely low price come in "good" cosmetic condition, with only "minor scrapes or scratches" caused by handling.





You can choose from two different network-locked variants fetching an irresistible $304.95 right now, exclusively allowing for activation on AT&T and Sprint respectively. Both carrier-specific phones are available in a "limited quantity" only, but there's probably no need to hurry as long as you're flexible about the paint job of your next big (refurbished) handset. At the time of this writing, both the AT&T and Sprint-locked versions of the Galaxy Note 9 can be ordered in three different hues, namely black, purple, and blue.





Of course, if you want to offer this incredibly affordable Snapdragon 845 powerhouse as a Christmas gift to someone close or simply get the bad boy in your hands within the next week, you should consider pulling the trigger as soon as possible. At a measly 305 bucks, it's pretty much impossible to beat the muscle and beauty of a smartphone sporting a Super AMOLED "Infinity" display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and razor-thin bezels, as well as a massive 4,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, and a decently versatile and capable dual 12MP rear-facing camera system.





Shipped alongside all standard accessories in a "generic" box, the Galaxy Note 9 units on sale here are guaranteed to "work properly" after being reconditioned by "qualified technicians" and "professionally tested and inspected" according to the highest refurbished standards.





While Android power users might be dreaming of receiving a hot new Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ from a special someone this Christmas, it's probably more realistic to expect to find the older and slightly less impressive Note 9 underneath the tree next week.