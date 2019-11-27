Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 27, 2019, 5:25 AM
Samsung's Galaxy S10 is free at Best Buy with installment plans for Black Friday
Back when Best Buy previewed its Black Friday 2019 deals, a big chunk of our attention was captured by all the massive discounts planned for Samsung's latest and greatest high-end smartphones. The major retailer promised to slash up to $300 off the list prices of the entire Galaxy S10 and Note 10 lineups in unlocked variants, as well as allow Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint subscribers to save up to 500 bucks with monthly installment plans.

But believe it or not, the "regular"-sized S10 model is already available for a whopping $900 less than usual. Since the 6.1-incher is normally priced at, you guessed it, $900, that incredible discount brings the early 2019-released Snapdragon 855 powerhouse all the way down to... $0. That's right, Best Buy is willing to give you the Galaxy S10 for free as long as you don't have a problem opening a new line of service or an altogether new account with Sprint on a device payment plan or Flex Lease arrangement.

This crazy good early Black Friday deal comes with essentially no other strings attached, so if you're in the market for one of the world's most powerful and beautiful Android handsets and don't mind committing to what's basically an 18 or 24-month contract with Sprint, you absolutely can't do better than this ahead of Christmas. You don't need anything to trade in, mind you, or to agree to a good old fashioned BOGO combination where you pay for one device and get the second free of charge.

This bad boy is gratis after 18 or 24 monthly bill credits of $37.50, sporting a fairly large and high-quality Dynamic AMOLED screen with a hole punch housing a 10MP selfie camera, as well as a triple rear-facing shooter system composed of two 12MP and one 16MP imaging sensor, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC, a generous 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, and a decent 3,400mAh battery.

Ironically, the excellent but arguably inferior Galaxy S10e is pricier right now at Best Buy for Sprint customers, starting at $5 a month, or $120 overall, with installment plans.

