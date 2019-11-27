Samsung's Galaxy S10 is free at Best Buy with installment plans for Black Friday
This crazy good early Black Friday deal comes with essentially no other strings attached, so if you're in the market for one of the world's most powerful and beautiful Android handsets and don't mind committing to what's basically an 18 or 24-month contract with Sprint, you absolutely can't do better than this ahead of Christmas. You don't need anything to trade in, mind you, or to agree to a good old fashioned BOGO combination where you pay for one device and get the second free of charge.
This bad boy is gratis after 18 or 24 monthly bill credits of $37.50, sporting a fairly large and high-quality Dynamic AMOLED screen with a hole punch housing a 10MP selfie camera, as well as a triple rear-facing shooter system composed of two 12MP and one 16MP imaging sensor, the aforementioned state-of-the-art Qualcomm SoC, a generous 8 gigs of memory, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, and a decent 3,400mAh battery.
Ironically, the excellent but arguably inferior Galaxy S10e is pricier right now at Best Buy for Sprint customers, starting at $5 a month, or $120 overall, with installment plans.
