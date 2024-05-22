Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

This Samsung Galaxy Ring pricing rumor may curb your excitement for the upcoming wearable

By
1comment
This Samsung Galaxy Ring pricing rumor may curb your excitement for the upcoming wearable
With so much recent noise around its upcoming foldable phones, AirPods-rivaling earbuds, and Apple Watch-rivaling timepieces, we wouldn't blame you if you forgot all about that first-of-a-kind product Samsung (vaguely) announced back in February ahead of a proper launch "later this year."

Of course, the Galaxy Ring made a couple of headlines of its own over the last few months, popping up again in the rumor mill today with some... pretty disconcerting pricing speculation. We're afraid Samsung's initially exciting new wearable device may end up costing more than some of the best smartwatches out there, which could definitely impact that excitement in a big way.

According to Yogesh Brar on X, the potentially trend-setting Samsung Galaxy Ring is "as of now" priced at 35,000 rupees in India, which could convert to anywhere between $300 and $350 stateside when all tariffs and geographical differences are considered. What's worse is that the same tipster allegedly told Android Authority that the expenses of the Galaxy Ring's earliest adopters will be further increased with a monthly subscription fee of "under $10" in the US.

As unusual as it might sound for smartwatch owners, paying extra for certain health tracking capabilities is a thing Oura Smart Ring users have already accepted. That's most likely the toughest direct competitor Samsung will need to face when entering this fledgling wearable market segment, with its standard pricing set at $299 and up and subscriptions running an additional $5.99 a month.

If both of Brar's predictions come true, there's a good chance the Galaxy Ring will prove more expensive than this established and fairly popular industry player, which could make Samsung's life quite difficult here. It remains unclear how this device might set itself apart from a Galaxy Watch 6, for instance, which offers a screen (duh!) and a lot of cool health and fitness monitoring features at a list price of $300 and up... that's frequently marked down to as little as $230.

Recommended Stories
The Galaxy Ring may or may not be released at the same time as three new Samsung smartwatches, one of which will reportedly come with a rugged design to fight the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and another one of which could cost a lot less than $300 or $350.

Before you start playing the Galaxy Ring its death march, you might want to keep in mind that Yogesh Brar is no Evan Blass or Steve Hemmerstoffer, so even though he's been right about a few things in the past, he may still be wrong in this particular case and Samsung could still price its first-ever smart ring a bit more aggressively. Fingers crossed, everybody!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless