This Samsung Galaxy Ring pricing rumor may curb your excitement for the upcoming wearable





Of course, the Galaxy Ring made a couple of headlines of its own over the last few months, popping up again in the rumor mill today with some... pretty disconcerting pricing speculation. We're afraid Samsung's initially exciting new wearable device may end up costing more than some of the best smartwatches out there, which could definitely impact that excitement in a big way.





Galaxy Ring is "as of now" priced at 35,000 rupees in India, which could convert to anywhere between $300 and $350 stateside when all tariffs and geographical differences are considered. What's worse is that the same tipster allegedly told Galaxy Ring 's earliest adopters will be further increased with a monthly subscription fee of "under $10" in the US. According to Yogesh Brar on X , the potentially trend-setting Samsungis "as of now" priced at 35,000 rupees in India, which could convert to anywhere between $300 and $350 stateside when all tariffs and geographical differences are considered. What's worse is that the same tipster allegedly told Android Authority that the expenses of the's earliest adopters will be further increased with a monthly subscription fee of "under $10" in the US.





As unusual as it might sound for smartwatch owners, paying extra for certain health tracking capabilities is a thing Oura Smart Ring users have already accepted. That's most likely the toughest direct competitor Samsung will need to face when entering this fledgling wearable market segment, with its standard pricing set at $299 and up and subscriptions running an additional $5.99 a month.





Galaxy Ring will prove more expensive than this established and fairly popular industry player, which could make Samsung's life quite difficult here. It remains unclear how this device might set itself apart from a If both of Brar's predictions come true, there's a good chance thewill prove more expensive than this established and fairly popular industry player, which could make Samsung's life quite difficult here. It remains unclear how this device might set itself apart from a Galaxy Watch 6 , for instance, which offers a screen (duh!) and a lot of cool health and fitness monitoring features at a list price of $300 and up... that's frequently marked down to as little as $230



Recommended Stories



