Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Watch FE could come soon with a familiar design and low price

By
Samsung Wearables Wear
Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Watch FE could come soon with a familiar design and low price
Is the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 worth your attention (and hard-earned money) in 2024? Probably not, and that's not (only) due to the advanced age of Samsung's first-ever Wear OS-running device. The fact of the matter is that the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are better than their forerunner, and if you know where (and when) to look, you can get the newer timepieces at virtually unbeatable prices.

But what if Samsung were to re-release the outdated Galaxy Watch 4 under an exciting new name? Would you be interested then? If the latest AndroidHeadlines report proves accurate, you might need to come up with an answer soon.

This is actually not the first time we've heard this theory bandied about, but what we expected a couple of months ago to be confusingly labeled the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) is now likely to go official as Galaxy Watch FE. Yes, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch is reportedly in the pipeline, but instead of bearing a strong resemblance with the Galaxy Watch 6, its "design and functionality" are rumored to be heavily influenced by the Galaxy Watch 4 (or rather the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic).

Is that such a bad thing? Not necessarily. After all, we are talking about a gorgeous circular timepiece here with a high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen in tow and especially a handy rotating bezel. Granted, the black space around that screen is a bit... much by 2024 standards, but if the Galaxy Watch FE is priced aggressively enough, we're sure many hardcore Samsung fans on tight budgets will be convinced to turn a blind eye and focus on the product's undeniable strengths.

Recommended Stories
Just like other Fan Edition devices, this thing will clearly live or die by how affordable it is... and how much cheaper the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 5 Pro will get in the coming months. Of course, there is a (strong) possibility that Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro before the Galaxy Watch FE sees daylight to avoid cannibalization. Stay tuned for more details as we get them.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless