Samsung's first-ever Galaxy Watch FE could come soon with a familiar design and low price





But what if But what if Samsung were to re-release the outdated Galaxy Watch 4 under an exciting new name? Would you be interested then? If the latest AndroidHeadlines report proves accurate, you might need to come up with an answer soon.









Is that such a bad thing? Not necessarily. After all, we are talking about a gorgeous circular timepiece here with a high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen in tow and especially a handy rotating bezel. Granted, the black space around that screen is a bit... much by 2024 standards, but if the Galaxy Watch FE is priced aggressively enough, we're sure many hardcore Samsung fans on tight budgets will be convinced to turn a blind eye and focus on the product's undeniable strengths.



Recommended Stories