Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
How would you describe the perfect smartwatch? It should have a sleek design, a great display that you can use even in the brightest conditions, and many “smart” features, right? The Galaxy Watch 6 fits this description perfectly, plus its smaller-sized version is again seeing a 24% discount on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.

Save 24% on the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) at Amazon

The smaller Galaxy Watch 6 model is again 24% cheaper on Amazon. The wearable stands out with its advanced personalized HR zones feature, as well as its cutting-edge sleep tracking capabilities. It also tracks a wide range of activities and gives you in-depth body composition analysis. There's an ECG feature on deck, too, but you need a Galaxy phone to use it. Let's not forget about the stunning design and mesmerizing 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen. If you like what this wearable offers, get it now and save $71.
$71 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Galaxy Watch at that price. Then again, Amazon last hosted the deal about a month ago. At present, it’s not the only seller to host this tempting deal, though. If you’re more of a Walmart fan, get your 40mm wearable from there, as it also sells the smartwatch at $71 off.
 
This Apple Watch Series 9 alternative lacks Apple’s double-tap gesture, but it compensates with nap detection and a better battery life. Aside from that, the Samsung option is much more affordable than the Apple watch, especially through Amazon’s ongoing deal.

So, what exactly do you get for your investment of about $230? A stylish timepiece with a gorgeous 1.3-inch Super AMOLED screen and all the essential functions. Those include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood ox measurements, ECG function, and, naturally, workout tracking.
 
Aside from these, the Samsung wearable features a BIA sensor. This one breaks down your body composition for a more detailed overview of your general fitness levels. In addition, the wearable is equipped with a temperature sensor for women’s cycle tracking and safety features, such as Fall Detection.
 
As hinted, the smaller-sized Galaxy watch lasts more than the Apple wearable per single charge. As we’ve noted in our review, you can easily get through a day and a half between charges, all the more so if you don’t interact with your watch too often. When the juice runs out, a quick 30-minute charging session tops your wearable to about 42%, reaching full charge in just under an hour and 20 minutes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
13 stories
21 Apr, 2024
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
18 Apr, 2024
For just $99, you can get a feature-packed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the cheap at Walmart
17 Apr, 2024
Superb Amazon deal knocks the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro down to an irresistible price
16 Apr, 2024
Snag a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model and save more than $100 at Walmart
11 Apr, 2024
Samsung's smallest Galaxy Watch 6 model with LTE is a dream come true at that Amazon price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
These three Android apps can wipe out users' bank and stock accounts; delete them now!
These three Android apps can wipe out users' bank and stock accounts; delete them now!

Latest News

Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
Samsung continues to rule India, but key rivals (including Apple) are inching closer
Samsung continues to rule India, but key rivals (including Apple) are inching closer
Slack’s AI tools are now available to all paying customers
Slack’s AI tools are now available to all paying customers
Samsung, Qualcomm team up to produce 20% faster 5G downlink data speeds
Samsung, Qualcomm team up to produce 20% faster 5G downlink data speeds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless