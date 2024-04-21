Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal

Up Next:
How would you describe the perfect smartwatch? It should have a sleek design, a great display that you can use even in the brightest conditions, and many “smart” features, right? The Galaxy Watch 6 fits this description perfectly, plus its smaller-sized version is again seeing a 24% discount on Amazon, giving you more bang for your buck.
This Apple Watch Series 9 alternative lacks Apple’s double-tap gesture, but it compensates with nap detection and a better battery life. Aside from that, the Samsung option is much more affordable than the Apple watch, especially through Amazon’s ongoing deal.
Aside from these, the Samsung wearable features a BIA sensor. This one breaks down your body composition for a more detailed overview of your general fitness levels. In addition, the wearable is equipped with a temperature sensor for women’s cycle tracking and safety features, such as Fall Detection.
As hinted, the smaller-sized Galaxy watch lasts more than the Apple wearable per single charge. As we’ve noted in our review, you can easily get through a day and a half between charges, all the more so if you don’t interact with your watch too often. When the juice runs out, a quick 30-minute charging session tops your wearable to about 42%, reaching full charge in just under an hour and 20 minutes.
In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Galaxy Watch at that price. Then again, Amazon last hosted the deal about a month ago. At present, it’s not the only seller to host this tempting deal, though. If you’re more of a Walmart fan, get your 40mm wearable from there, as it also sells the smartwatch at $71 off.
