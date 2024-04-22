Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New Galaxy Ring leak reveals all but one device model numbers

By
Samsung Wearables
Samsung officially teased its smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, for the first time at the Samsung Unpacked event 2024 this past January. The ring was briefly shown alongside the Galaxy S24 series, with another tease taking place later on at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

However, we still don't have many details about the Galaxy ring. While the specs are still under wraps, we do know that Samsung's first smart ring is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2024, and the leaks surrounding the device are intensifying.

According to a recent leak by GalaxyClub (via Android Authority), some model numbers for the upcoming Galaxy Ring have been revealed. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine different sizes. However, only eight model numbers were leaked, alluding to a gap in the numbering system. This has, of course, led to speculation about what the missing number might correspond to. These are the model numbers according to the source:

  • SM-Q500
  • SM-Q501
  • SM-Q502
  • SM-Q505
  • SM-Q506
  • SM-Q507
  • SM-Q508
  • SM-Q509

Image Credit: Samsung

So, what could the missing model number represent? There are a couple of possibilities. One of them is that the missing number corresponds to a limited edition or special version of the Galaxy Ring. Another one is that it is simply a placeholder that Samsung has not yet assigned a model number to.

However, it's important to note that leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt. Until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Ring, we won't know for sure how many sizes it will come in or what features it will offer. But this leak does give us a little something to chew on as we wait for more information.

Only time will tell what the missing model number means. But one thing is for sure: the Galaxy Ring is generating a lot of attention. With its minimal design and rumored features, it has the potential to be a major player in the wearable tech market.

Header image credit: Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

