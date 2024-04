New Galaxy Ring leak reveals all but one device model numbers

Galaxy ring . While the specs are still under wraps, we do know that Samsung's first smart ring is However, we still don't have many details about the. While the specs are still under wraps, we do know that Samsung's first smart ring is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2024 , and the leaks surrounding the device are intensifying.





Galaxy Ring have been revealed. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine different sizes. However, only eight model numbers were leaked, alluding to a gap in the numbering system. This has, of course, led to speculation about what the missing number might correspond to. These are the model numbers according to the source: According to a recent leak by GalaxyClub (via Android Authority ), some model numbers for the upcominghave been revealed. The leak suggests that thewill be available in nine different sizes. However, only eight model numbers were leaked, alluding to a gap in the numbering system. This has, of course, led to speculation about what the missing number might correspond to. These are the model numbers according to the source:





SM-Q500

SM-Q501

SM-Q502

SM-Q505

SM-Q506

SM-Q507

SM-Q508

SM-Q509





Image Credit: Samsung

So, what could the missing model number represent? There are a couple of possibilities. One of them is that the missing number corresponds to a limited edition or special version of the Galaxy Ring . Another one is that it is simply a placeholder that Samsung has not yet assigned a model number to. So, what could the missing model number represent? There are a couple of possibilities. One of them is that the missing number corresponds to a limited edition or special version of the. Another one is that it is simply a placeholder that Samsung has not yet assigned a model number to.





Galaxy Ring , we won't know for sure how many sizes it will come in or what features it will offer. But this leak does give us a little something to chew on as we wait for more information.



Recommended Stories Galaxy Ring is generating a lot of attention. With its minimal design and rumored features, it has the potential to be a major player in the wearable tech market. However, it's important to note that leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt. Until Samsung officially announces the, we won't know for sure how many sizes it will come in or what features it will offer. But this leak does give us a little something to chew on as we wait for more information.Only time will tell what the missing model number means. But one thing is for sure: theis generating a lot of attention. With its minimal design and rumored features, it has the potential to be a major player in the wearable tech market.