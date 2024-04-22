New Galaxy Ring leak reveals all but one device model numbers

Up Next:
Samsung officially teased its smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, for the first time at the Samsung Unpacked event 2024 this past January. The ring was briefly shown alongside the Galaxy S24 series, with another tease taking place later on at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.
However, we still don't have many details about the Galaxy ring. While the specs are still under wraps, we do know that Samsung's first smart ring is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2024, and the leaks surrounding the device are intensifying.
According to a recent leak by GalaxyClub (via Android Authority), some model numbers for the upcoming Galaxy Ring have been revealed. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine different sizes. However, only eight model numbers were leaked, alluding to a gap in the numbering system. This has, of course, led to speculation about what the missing number might correspond to. These are the model numbers according to the source:
- SM-Q500
- SM-Q501
- SM-Q502
- SM-Q505
- SM-Q506
- SM-Q507
- SM-Q508
- SM-Q509
Image Credit: Samsung
So, what could the missing model number represent? There are a couple of possibilities. One of them is that the missing number corresponds to a limited edition or special version of the Galaxy Ring. Another one is that it is simply a placeholder that Samsung has not yet assigned a model number to.
However, it's important to note that leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt. Until Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Ring, we won't know for sure how many sizes it will come in or what features it will offer. But this leak does give us a little something to chew on as we wait for more information.
Only time will tell what the missing model number means. But one thing is for sure: the Galaxy Ring is generating a lot of attention. With its minimal design and rumored features, it has the potential to be a major player in the wearable tech market.
Header image credit: Samsung
