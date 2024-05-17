Highly-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 details and specs leaked
Up Next:
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the coming months. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has already made an appearance on the Geekbench database, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has now been spotted there as well. Let's dive into the details.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6, bearing the model number SM-F956U, showed up on the Geekbench 6.3.0 benchmark database. The 'U' in the model number indicates this variant is likely for the US market. The device scored 1964 points in the single-core test and 6619 points in the multi-core test.
Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was listed with 12GB of RAM and running on Android 14. Apart from these specs, the listing does not reveal much else about the device. However, previous appearances on the 3C certification website have confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will support 25W fast charging.
The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, in contrast, could come with 8GB of RAM, which is… disappointing.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6, bearing the model number SM-F956U, showed up on the Geekbench 6.3.0 benchmark database. The 'U' in the model number indicates this variant is likely for the US market. The device scored 1964 points in the single-core test and 6619 points in the multi-core test.
The Geekbench listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 reveals it features an octa-core processor with the codename "pineapple," configured with 1+3+2+2 cores, and an Adreno 750 GPU. One prime core is clocked at 3.40GHz, and three performance cores are at 3.15GHz, suggesting that the upcoming foldable will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was listed with 12GB of RAM and running on Android 14. Apart from these specs, the listing does not reveal much else about the device. However, previous appearances on the 3C certification website have confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will support 25W fast charging.
The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, in contrast, could come with 8GB of RAM, which is… disappointing.
Things that are NOT allowed: