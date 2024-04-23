Up Next:
Oura makes its smart rings more accessible in the US as the Galaxy Ring looms on the horizon
The smart ring market is heating up, with an increasing number of companies entering the fray. Leading the charge in popularizing smart rings as an alternative to traditional wearables like smartwatches is the Finnish company Oura, known for its Oura Ring. Now, Oura is doubling down on its efforts by expanding the availability and accessibility of its devices in the US market.
Oura has just unveiled a new partnership with Target, as reported by the tech media outlet Android Authority. You can now find the Oura Ring in select Target stores nationwide and on Target's website. This news follows Oura's expansion into Best Buy last year and its recent debut on Amazon, marking another milestone in the company's efforts to reach more customers.
Alternatively, for those who prefer the convenience of shopping from home and want to avoid the temptation of buying additional items, sizing kits are available for purchase on Target.com. When you buy a sizing kit, you will also receive a $10 gift card to use on any future Target purchase, whether it is an Oura Ring or something else entirely.
The newest addition to Oura's lineup, the Oura Ring Gen 3, is now up for grabs on Target's website, starting at $299. However, it is worth noting that to fully use the ring and access your data, a subscription is required, priced at $5.99 per month.
Despite being on the market for a while, these tiny wearables haven't quite hit the mainstream as expected by the industry. However, there could be a shift on the horizon as Samsung is stepping into the arena with its upcoming Galaxy Ring, slated for release alongside the next generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected this summer. Keep an eye out for further updates.
Image Credit–Oura
Customers who prefer in-store shopping have the option to determine their Oura Ring size using the in-store sizing experience. This allows them to promptly purchase their personalized health companion without delay.
Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer of Oura, said in a statement:
We’re excited to be working with a like-minded brand to make Oura Ring accessible to more people, including women, who are often overlooked when it comes to health products and services.
Smart rings such as Oura can track various health data, including heart rate, stress levels, sleep patterns, and more. Additionally, they can be used for contactless payments.
