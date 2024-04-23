Oura makes its smart rings more accessible in the US as the Galaxy Ring looms on the horizon

Getting Oura Ring is now easier in the US







Oura has just unveiled a new partnership with Target, as reported by the tech media outlet Android Authority . You can now find the Oura Ring in select Target stores nationwide and on Target's website . This news follows Oura's expansion into Best Buy last year and its recent debut on Amazon, marking another milestone in the company's efforts to reach more customers.

Customers who prefer in-store shopping have the option to determine their Oura Ring size using the in-store sizing experience. This allows them to promptly purchase their personalized health companion without delay.



Alternatively, for those who prefer the convenience of shopping from home and want to avoid the temptation of buying additional items, sizing kits are available for purchase on Target.com. When you buy a sizing kit, you will also receive a $10 gift card to use on any future Target purchase, whether it is an Oura Ring or something else entirely.



The newest addition to Oura's lineup, the Oura Ring Gen 3, is now up for grabs on Target's website, starting at $299. However, it is worth noting that to fully use the ring and access your data, a subscription is required, priced at $5.99 per month.



Smart rings such as Oura can track various health data, including heart rate, stress levels, sleep patterns, and more. Additionally, they can be used for contactless payments.