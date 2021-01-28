Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are now bundled with a cool freebie

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 28, 2021, 9:00 AM
Today's the last day you can pre-order your favorite member of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S21 5G family and receive various freebies, discounts, or nice little deal sweeteners, and in order to celebrate the imminent flagship release, Amazon appears to have kicked off... yet another great Galaxy Note 20 series promotion.

If you prefer to buy a high-end Android handset that comes bundled with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen as standard, you might be happy to see the unlocked 5G-enabled Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra being sold at a substantial discount alongside one of Samsung's best Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches yet.

The 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2 can essentially be yours for free in a 40 or 44mm size if you don't have a problem paying full price for the 6.7-inch flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 or 6.9-inch dual-curved Note 20 Ultra.

Unsurprisingly, you're looking at complimentary intelligent timepieces supporting GPS and Bluetooth connectivity only here, which means you'll be saving $250 on the smaller Pink Gold model or $270 on the larger Aqua Black version. Of course, both Galaxy Watch Active 2 flavors can also be purchased at lower than usual prices by themselves, but all in all, this is still a pretty good deal for those interested in buying a premium smartphone and a feature-packed wearable device with a sporty yet elegant design outright.

Granted, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra buyers have been able to save a lot more just a few days ago without jumping through any hoops, but there's obviously no way to know if Woot will ever bring that phenomenal deal back. Right now, these are by far the best ways to maximize your savings sans agreeing to a lengthy monthly installment plan, porting in a number, trading in an existing device, or committing to a certain carrier one way or another.

Although the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G probably need no introduction anymore, we should still highlight their main disadvantage compared to the Galaxy S21 lineup is the slowly aging Snapdragon 865+ processor. The built-in stylus is the key selling point, of course, while the camera specs, battery capacity, and display resolution are fairly similar if not completely identical.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2, meanwhile, is itself pretty similar to the newer and arguably handsomer Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of its features and capabilities, supporting everything from ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, automatic supervision of various types of popular activities, and yes, even music playing directly on your wrist.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$1000 Special Target $999 Samsung $774 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 8 Reviews
$1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon $1300 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0
Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
$250 Special Samsung
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0

