Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are now bundled with a cool freebie

If you prefer to buy a high-end Android handset that comes bundled with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen as standard, you might be happy to see the unlocked 5G-enabled Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra being sold at a substantial discount alongside one of Samsung 's best Android and iOS-compatible smartwatches yet.



The 2019-released The 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2 can essentially be yours for free in a 40 or 44mm size if you don't have a problem paying full price for the 6.7-inch flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 or 6.9-inch dual-curved Note 20 Ultra.



Unsurprisingly, you're looking at complimentary intelligent timepieces supporting GPS and Bluetooth connectivity only here, which means you'll be saving $250 on the smaller Pink Gold model or $270 on the larger Aqua Black version. Of course, both Galaxy Watch Active 2 flavors can also be purchased at lower than usual prices by themselves, but all in all, this is still a pretty good deal for those interested in buying a premium smartphone and a feature-packed wearable device with a sporty yet elegant design outright.





Although the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G probably need no introduction anymore, we should still highlight their main disadvantage compared to the Galaxy S21 lineup is the slowly aging Snapdragon 865+ processor. The built-in stylus is the key selling point, of course, while the camera specs, battery capacity, and display resolution are fairly similar if not completely identical.



The Galaxy Watch Active 2, meanwhile, is itself pretty similar to the newer and arguably handsomer Galaxy Watch 3 in terms of its features and capabilities, supporting everything from ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, automatic supervision of various types of popular activities, and yes, even music playing directly on your wrist.




