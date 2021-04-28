Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are on sale at their lowest prices ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That silence is today broken by Quick Ship Electronics, a veteran eBay vendor with an almost flawless track record of close to two decades, which can hook you up with Samsung 's latest S Pen-wielding mobile powerhouses in exchange for only $499.99 and $729.99 respectively.









While you're obviously not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, these deeply discounted "open box" devices are sold alongside a one-year warranty with their factory settings restored and all original accessories included.





Although the item descriptions stop short of detailing the two phones' cosmetic condition, these are likely to look as good and work as well as all-new devices sold by authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon or major carriers like Verizon





Speaking of, it's definitely important to highlight that these Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones are locked to the largest US wireless service provider, which explains (at least in part) the huge $499.01 and $569.01 discounts you can currently score on the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra respectively compared to the same exact devices available from Big Red.





It goes without saying that Quick Ship Electronics only has "limited" quantities of the 5G (and 5G UW)-capable Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in stock at these heavily reduced prices, which means speed-addicted bargain hunters may want to hurry and take advantage of the amazing new eBay deals while they can.



