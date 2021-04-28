Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are on sale at their lowest prices ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 28, 2021, 10:23 AM
Following an avalanche of killer deals offered by everyone from Samsung to Amazon, Amazon-owned Woot, Best Buy, and a number of reputable eBay merchants during the first few months of 2021, things have been relatively quiet on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra promotions front in the last few weeks.

That silence is today broken by Quick Ship Electronics, a veteran eBay vendor with an almost flawless track record of close to two decades, which can hook you up with Samsung's latest S Pen-wielding mobile powerhouses in exchange for only $499.99 and $729.99 respectively.

The 5G-enabled Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are undoubtedly among the best smartphones money can buy, even after the introduction of the more powerful Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra earlier this year.

While you're obviously not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, these deeply discounted "open box" devices are sold alongside a one-year warranty with their factory settings restored and all original accessories included.

Although the item descriptions stop short of detailing the two phones' cosmetic condition, these are likely to look as good and work as well as all-new devices sold by authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon or major carriers like Verizon.

Speaking of, it's definitely important to highlight that these Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones are locked to the largest US wireless service provider, which explains (at least in part) the huge $499.01 and $569.01 discounts you can currently score on the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra respectively compared to the same exact devices available from Big Red.

It goes without saying that Quick Ship Electronics only has "limited" quantities of the 5G (and 5G UW)-capable Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in stock at these heavily reduced prices, which means speed-addicted bargain hunters may want to hurry and take advantage of the amazing new eBay deals while they can.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
  Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  Battery 4500 mAh
  OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
  Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 4300 mAh
  OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

