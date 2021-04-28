Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are on sale at their lowest prices ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 5G-enabled Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are undoubtedly among the best smartphones money can buy, even after the introduction of the more powerful Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra earlier this year.
Although the item descriptions stop short of detailing the two phones' cosmetic condition, these are likely to look as good and work as well as all-new devices sold by authorized retailers like Best Buy and Amazon or major carriers like Verizon.
Speaking of, it's definitely important to highlight that these Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones are locked to the largest US wireless service provider, which explains (at least in part) the huge $499.01 and $569.01 discounts you can currently score on the 6.7-inch Galaxy Note 20 and 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra respectively compared to the same exact devices available from Big Red.
It goes without saying that Quick Ship Electronics only has "limited" quantities of the 5G (and 5G UW)-capable Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in stock at these heavily reduced prices, which means speed-addicted bargain hunters may want to hurry and take advantage of the amazing new eBay deals while they can.