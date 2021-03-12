Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

These hot new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G discounts are bonkers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 12, 2021, 6:38 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These hot new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G discounts are bonkers
We can't think of a better way to start the weekend than by purchasing a nice high-end Android smartphone at a hefty discount, especially when said device just so happens to pair a powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor with a handy built-in S Pen, not to mention blazing fast 5G connectivity.

Woot has not one but two such handsets on sale at extremely reasonable prices today only in brand-new condition, and in addition to getting unlocked support for all major (and minor) US mobile networks, bargain hunters are in for the full 1-year manufacturer warranty treatment as well.

Released just a little over six months ago, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have already been deeply discounted many times stateside, fetching as little as $599.99 and $799.99 respectively right now. While we're obviously talking about entry-level 128GB storage configurations here, those tags are significantly lower than the regular starting prices of the two S Pen-wielding powerhouses.

Specifically, the 6.7-inch Note 20 5G is a whopping 400 bucks (or 40 percent) cheaper than usual, while the 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra 5G can be had at an even larger $500 discount... for the second time in just a few weeks.

It pretty much goes without saying that the killer new Woot deals trump everything the likes of Best Buy and Amazon itself have offered in the last couple of months, making the Galaxy Note 20 duo arguably more appealing than Samsung's new and improved S21 family or the hugely popular budget-friendly S20 FE high-ender.

At six Benjamins, you'll probably be inclined to ignore the otherwise glaring flaws of the "vanilla" Note 20, ranging from its plastic back to a relatively low-res screen with no 120 or even 90Hz refresh rate support and missing microSD card slot.

If not, the $800 Note 20 Ultra also provides excellent value for your money with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a premium steel-and-glass construction, a generous 12 gigs of RAM, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 108MP primary shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
40%off $600 Special Woot $1000 Special Target $999 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
38%off $800 Special Woot $1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are getting cheaper and cheaper at Verizon
Popular stories
Hurry and get the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T 5G at lower than ever prices before the 9 is released
Popular stories
'Clearance' sale makes Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live truly irresistible
Popular stories
Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger falls under $100 for a limited time
Popular stories
Save $100 on a Galaxy Watch Active2 right now!
Popular stories
Some of the priciest Apple Watch Series 6 models are more affordable than ever

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless