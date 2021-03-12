These hot new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G discounts are bonkers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Woot has not one but two such handsets on sale at extremely reasonable prices today only in brand-new condition, and in addition to getting unlocked support for all major (and minor) US mobile networks, bargain hunters are in for the full 1-year manufacturer warranty treatment as well.





Released just a little over six months ago, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have already been deeply discounted many times stateside , fetching as little as $599.99 and $799.99 respectively right now. While we're obviously talking about entry-level 128GB storage configurations here, those tags are significantly lower than the regular starting prices of the two S Pen-wielding powerhouses.









It pretty much goes without saying that the killer new Woot deals trump everything the likes of Best Buy and Amazon itself have offered in the last couple of months, making the Galaxy Note 20 duo arguably more appealing than Samsung 's new and improved S21 family or the hugely popular budget-friendly S20 FE high-ender.





At six Benjamins, you'll probably be inclined to ignore the otherwise glaring flaws of the "vanilla" Note 20 , ranging from its plastic back to a relatively low-res screen with no 120 or even 90Hz refresh rate support and missing microSD card slot.





If not, the $800 Note 20 Ultra also provides excellent value for your money with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a premium steel-and-glass construction, a generous 12 gigs of RAM, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 108MP primary shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.





We can't think of a better way to start the weekend than by purchasing a nice high-end Android smartphone at a hefty discount, especially when said device just so happens to pair a powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor with a handy built-in S Pen, not to mention blazing fast 5G connectivity.