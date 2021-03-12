These hot new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G discounts are bonkers
Woot has not one but two such handsets on sale at extremely reasonable prices today only in brand-new condition, and in addition to getting unlocked support for all major (and minor) US mobile networks, bargain hunters are in for the full 1-year manufacturer warranty treatment as well.
Specifically, the 6.7-inch Note 20 5G is a whopping 400 bucks (or 40 percent) cheaper than usual, while the 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra 5G can be had at an even larger $500 discount... for the second time in just a few weeks.
At six Benjamins, you'll probably be inclined to ignore the otherwise glaring flaws of the "vanilla" Note 20, ranging from its plastic back to a relatively low-res screen with no 120 or even 90Hz refresh rate support and missing microSD card slot.
If not, the $800 Note 20 Ultra also provides excellent value for your money with a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, as well as a premium steel-and-glass construction, a generous 12 gigs of RAM, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 108MP primary shooter, 12MP periscope telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.