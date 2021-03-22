The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is now on sale at a huge discount directly from Samsung

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Originally priced at a whopping $1,300, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is arguably no longer worth... that, which is why it's certainly nice to see major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy routinely charging $200 less with absolutely no strings attached.





Of course, it's even nicer to see the handset manufacturer itself sell the 6.9-inch giant for as little as $874.99 with no device trade-in required. Unfortunately, we're not talking about an unlocked variant here, but as long as you're ready to commit to Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) right off the bat, you can score that huge $425 discount relatively easily.





All you have to do is pick your carrier and opt for a straightforward monthly installment plan. Or you can choose to pay in full for your hot new ultra-high-end smartphone upfront, in which case you'll need to settle for a slightly smaller but still pretty amazing $350 price cut.





$949.99 is also what T-Mobile customers are looking at coughing up with essentially no special requirements or conditions, and on top of everything, Samsung 's official US e-store will hook you up with a $50 credit usable towards accessories, wearable devices, tablets, and more.





Believe it or not, that still doesn't make this the best ever Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal in the US , but it's without a doubt the greatest you can claim at the time of this writing and probably the highest discount offered directly by Samsung to date with not a lot of conditions or prerequisites. With all of that in mind, you shouldn't be surprised to hear this is a 24-hour-only promotion available in a limited quantity. In other words, the best time to pull the trigger is right now!



