The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is now on sale at a huge discount directly from Samsung
Of course, it's even nicer to see the handset manufacturer itself sell the 6.9-inch giant for as little as $874.99 with no device trade-in required. Unfortunately, we're not talking about an unlocked variant here, but as long as you're ready to commit to Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) right off the bat, you can score that huge $425 discount relatively easily.
$949.99 is also what T-Mobile customers are looking at coughing up with essentially no special requirements or conditions, and on top of everything, Samsung's official US e-store will hook you up with a $50 credit usable towards accessories, wearable devices, tablets, and more.
Believe it or not, that still doesn't make this the best ever Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal in the US, but it's without a doubt the greatest you can claim at the time of this writing and probably the highest discount offered directly by Samsung to date with not a lot of conditions or prerequisites. With all of that in mind, you shouldn't be surprised to hear this is a 24-hour-only promotion available in a limited quantity. In other words, the best time to pull the trigger is right now!