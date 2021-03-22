The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is now on sale at a huge discount directly from Samsung

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 22, 2021, 4:07 AM
Despite seeing daylight just a little over six months ago, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra powerhouses have been on sale a lot in the last few weeks, which says something about both the appeal of the even newer Galaxy S21 family and the relative lack of success of Samsung's latest S Pen-including phones.

Originally priced at a whopping $1,300, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is arguably no longer worth... that, which is why it's certainly nice to see major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy routinely charging $200 less with absolutely no strings attached. 

Of course, it's even nicer to see the handset manufacturer itself sell the 6.9-inch giant for as little as $874.99 with no device trade-in required. Unfortunately, we're not talking about an unlocked variant here, but as long as you're ready to commit to Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) right off the bat, you can score that huge $425 discount relatively easily.

All you have to do is pick your carrier and opt for a straightforward monthly installment plan. Or you can choose to pay in full for your hot new ultra-high-end smartphone upfront, in which case you'll need to settle for a slightly smaller but still pretty amazing $350 price cut. 

$949.99 is also what T-Mobile customers are looking at coughing up with essentially no special requirements or conditions, and on top of everything, Samsung's official US e-store will hook you up with a $50 credit usable towards accessories, wearable devices, tablets, and more.

Believe it or not, that still doesn't make this the best ever Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G deal in the US, but it's without a doubt the greatest you can claim at the time of this writing and probably the highest discount offered directly by Samsung to date with not a lot of conditions or prerequisites. With all of that in mind, you shouldn't be surprised to hear this is a 24-hour-only promotion available in a limited quantity. In other words, the best time to pull the trigger is right now!

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
33%off $875 Special Samsung 38%off $749 Special eBay $1300 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

