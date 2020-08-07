Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
Samsung Picks

Best Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra screen protectors

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Aug 07, 2020, 4:37 AM
Best Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra screen protectors
When you think about premium mobile phones Samsung’s Note lineup comes to mind almost instantly. These devices stand at the forefront of innovation and people are always looking forward to the next iteration. Passion and rumors surround every Galaxy Note announcement, and if you’re a tech enthusiast, you just can’t stay indifferent. Well, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra are here, and we’re as excited as ever to lay our hands on these gorgeous phones.

Poetic interludes aside, dishing out a grand on a mobile phone is not an easy decision, and when you finally give in to the temptation, you need to think about protecting your new treasure. We already covered the best Galaxy Note 20 cases, but now it’s time to add a layer of protection to those gorgeous Super AMOLED screens. These are the best Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra screen protectors for your peace of mind.

Best Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra screen protectors

  • InvisibleShield’s GlassFusion+
  • Whitestone Dome Glass
  • ESR Tempered-Glass
  • Olixar Ultra Tough

InvisibleShield’s GlassFusion+ Antimicrobial Screen Protector


If you opted for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you’ll need the best protection there is. ZAGG’s InvisibleShield screen protectors are pretty close to perfection with their flexible hybrid glass that absorbs shock and disperses impact.

The added anti-bacterial coating kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria and inhibits the growth of algae, mold, and mildew. On top of that, you get a smudge-resistant surface finish that prevents oils from adhering to your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Whitestone Dome Glass


Speaking of perfection, if the ZAGG protectors are close to it, then Whitestone’s Dome Glass screen protector is perfection incarnate. Apart from being the only tempered glass screen protector recognized by SMAPP (Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program), it’s so “covered” in features that you can be sure it’s the best choice for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The liquid dispersion technology works with the Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Keeps your phone sharp to your touch - you do not have to give up the touch sensitivity for extra protection. 



There’s also a blue light cut feature that prevents eyes damage from blue light. It’s on the expensive side at $69.99 for a pack of two but hey, a screen replacement will definitely cost more, right? Be sure to watch the installation video for the best results when applying the protector (Note 10 covered in the video but the process is identical).
 


ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

There are some budget solutions to your Galaxy Note 20 screen protection woes, but “budget” not always mean inferior. ESR’s Tempered-Glass screen protector proves this point in an unambiguous way. It’s compatible with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Note 20, can withstand up to 5 kg of pressure, and the easy installation kit makes slapping it on a breeze. You get a pack of two for just $19.99 so it’s a bargain as well.


Olixar Ultra Tough

Another solid option for your Galaxy Note 20. The Olixar Invisible Protection screen protector is just 0.27 mm thick, which guarantees full touchscreen and fingerprint sensitivity. This protector is also 100% transparent with HD crystal clear clarity that provides invisible protection which won't decrease the sharpness or brightness of your phone's display. 

It's tempered glass, which means triple the strength of non-tempered general alternatives, extremely scratch and shatter resistant. The installation kit is more modest than other alternatives but will get the job done. There's a cleaning cloth, dust removal sticker, and wet-wipe that ensure a bubble and dust-free application.


Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
$1450 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra first impressions: practical luxury
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: The iPad Pro of Android
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and first foldable Pixel may already be in the works

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless