Best Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra screen protectors

Speaking of perfection, if the ZAGG protectors are close to it, then Whitestone’s Dome Glass screen protector is perfection incarnate. Apart from being the only tempered glass screen protector recognized by SMAPP (Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program), it’s so “covered” in features that you can be sure it’s the best choice for your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.



The liquid dispersion technology works with the Qualcomm ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Keeps your phone sharp to your touch - you do not have to give up the touch sensitivity for extra protection.









There’s also a blue light cut feature that prevents eyes damage from blue light. It’s on the expensive side at $69.99 for a pack of two but hey, a screen replacement will definitely cost more, right? Be sure to watch the installation video for the best results when applying the protector (Note 10 covered in the video but the process is identical).





ESR Tempered-Glass Screen Protector

There are some budget solutions to your Galaxy Note 20 screen protection woes, but “budget” not always mean inferior. ESR’s Tempered-Glass screen protector proves this point in an unambiguous way. It’s compatible with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor of the Galaxy Note 20, can withstand up to 5 kg of pressure, and the easy installation kit makes slapping it on a breeze. You get a pack of two for just $19.99 so it’s a bargain as well.









Olixar Ultra Tough

Another solid option for your Galaxy Note 20. The Olixar Invisible Protection screen protector is just 0.27 mm thick, which guarantees full touchscreen and fingerprint sensitivity. This protector is also 100% transparent with HD crystal clear clarity that provides invisible protection which won't decrease the sharpness or brightness of your phone's display.





It's tempered glass, which means triple the strength of non-tempered general alternatives, extremely scratch and shatter resistant. The installation kit is more modest than other alternatives but will get the job done. There's a cleaning cloth, dust removal sticker, and wet-wipe that ensure a bubble and dust-free application.









If you opted for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you’ll need the best protection there is. ZAGG’s InvisibleShield screen protectors are pretty close to perfection with their flexible hybrid glass that absorbs shock and disperses impact.The added anti-bacterial coating kills 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria and inhibits the growth of algae, mold, and mildew. On top of that, you get a smudge-resistant surface finish that prevents oils from adhering to your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.