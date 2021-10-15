Notification Center

This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount
While we're still waiting to see if Samsung will ever release another Galaxy Note-series device again (which is starting to seem less and less likely by the day), hardcore S Pen fans on a (relatively) tight budget might want to know that last year's 6.7-inch member of the once super-popular smartphone family is getting pretty hard to come by.

No longer available directly from its manufacturer's official US e-store (at least not brand-new), the "regular" Galaxy Note 20 5G is currently priced at a ridiculous $1,121.99 in two different colors on Amazon. That's higher than the handset's original list price of $999.99, but on the bright side, Woot has the S Pen-wielding Snapdragon 865 powerhouse on sale at a cool $300 discount right now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Mystic Green

$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Woot

The killer new deal is technically scheduled to run until October 25, but since we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Samsung warranty here, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Amazon-owned e-tailer unable to keep up with demand in a matter of a couple of days or even hours.

If the $699.99 price point sounds familiar, that might be because Microsoft charged exactly that for an unlocked 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 20 back in June. This is by far the greatest discount offered since then, beating Amazon's own promotion from one month ago to the day.

The only thing that could prevent speed-addicted bargain hunters from taking advantage of Woot's hot new special offer is the lack of chromatic choice, with a single Mystic Green hue available at the time of this writing.

Of course, the non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 model has a number of glaring flaws and missing features, including a plastic back, no microSD card slot, and unremarkable 60Hz screen, but at just seven Benjamins, the triple rear-facing camera system, 4,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM count, and built-in stylus arguably make this bad boy one of the best budget 5G phones you can currently buy.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs
Review
8.0
30%off $700 Special Woot $1000 Special Samsung $1000 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

