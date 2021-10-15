This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount

Best Apple Watch Series 7 deals on release day

Verizon's hot new Motorola Edge 5G UW can already be had for free (no trade-in needed)

All of the best Bose earbuds and 'sleepbuds' are on sale at lower than ever prices

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 for less than $200 via Amazon

Google's affordable Pixel Buds A-Series are discounted for the very first time

The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)