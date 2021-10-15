This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount

This may well be your final chance to get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G at a huge $300 discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The killer new deal is technically scheduled to run until October 25, but since we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Samsung warranty here, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Amazon-owned e-tailer unable to keep up with demand in a matter of a couple of days or even hours.
The only thing that could prevent speed-addicted bargain hunters from taking advantage of Woot's hot new special offer is the lack of chromatic choice, with a single Mystic Green hue available at the time of this writing.
Of course, the non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 model has a number of glaring flaws and missing features, including a plastic back, no microSD card slot, and unremarkable 60Hz screen, but at just seven Benjamins, the triple rear-facing camera system, 4,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM count, and built-in stylus arguably make this bad boy one of the best budget 5G phones you can currently buy.